MO Gourmet Your Door from Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

MO Gourmet to Your Door introduces more menu selections featuring newly created signature delicacies.

With the focus on great taste, wonderful choice, and easy ordering, guests simply place their order through the hotel’s WhatsApp number, complete with a seamless transaction and then the food will be prepared for delivery or a simple pick up.

Offering a mouth-watering range of Indonesian and Western favourites, the award-winning culinary team at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta have created Mini Treats, Nusantara Treats, and Western Treats to enjoy.

Mini Treats at Rp60,000 nett

Nasi Gudeg Ibu Titi Nasi Uduk Bang Ozai Nasi Goreng Ikan Asin Ayam Garam Lada Nasi Goreng Kambing Oriental Sapo Tahu Ikan Bakar Sambal Dabu Dabu Belimbing Sayur Nasi Tutug Oncom Pak Cipto Ayam Woku Ayam Geprek Sambal Kecombrang

Nusantara Treats at Rp88,000 nett

Set 1: Gado Gado Salad, Ayam Bakar Kalasan, Nasi Uduk, and Bolu Tape Set 2: Lumpia Sayur, Ikan Kakap Putih Arsik, Nasi Jagung, and Bolu Tape Set 3: Tahu Gejrot, Nasi Goreng Buntut, Lalap, and Bolu Tape

Western Treats at Rp118,000 nett

Set 1: Steamed Halibut with Lemon and Dill, Steamed Vegetables, Avocado Quinoa, Salad, and Dark Chocolate Brownies

Set 2: Grilled Beef Sirloin, Steamed String Beans with Almonds, Mashed Potatoes and Dark Chocolate Brownies

Set 3: Rosemary Roasted Chicken Breast, Grilled Vegetables, Sautéed Potatoes, and Dark Chocolate Brownies

In addition to MO Gourmet to Your Door, the hotel will now offer its famous MO Sambal, made with fresh chillies straight from the hotel garden for Rp68,000 nett per jar.

All prices are included tax and service charge and exclude beverages. The delivery fee will be charged separately too.

For more information and order please contact through WhatsApp number +62 815 8532 1202