Mandarin Oriental Jakarta Presents the Theme of ‘Balik Kampoeng’ for Ramadhan and Idul Fitri 2020

Mandarin Oriental Jakarta invites its guests to share memorable moments this holy month of Ramadhan with a variety of offerings.

From 24th April 2020, Cinnamon will prepare iftar dinner with the theme of Balik Kampoeng and The Mandarin Cake Shop will present exquisite hampers to share the joy of Idul Fitri with family and friends.

Balik Kampoeng Iftar Dinner at Cinnamon

The culinary team at Cinnamon will prepare fantastic offerings to break fast with loved ones in a family-friendly setting. True to its theme, the daily iftar buffet will present an array of appetising comfort foods from all over Indonesia’s regions and towns. Break the fast with kurma – dates – and kolak pisang, a sweet banana stew in brown sugar and coconut milk pandan, and continue to enjoy dinner with soto Betawi, an aromatic beef broth combined with coconut milk, served with potatoes, tomatoes, and melinjo crackers from Jakarta, soto mie Bogor from West Java, and nasi kapau, a mixed rice with beef and vegetables from Sumatra.

Another fun feature will be the street-hawker stalls, such as bakso Malang, kerak telor which is a traditional Betawi fried egg with sticky rice, dried coconut and beef floss, and many others all located inside the restaurant. Guests can also enjoy the new Cinnamon BBQ Terrace at the restaurant where traditional Indonesian satay and other mouth-watering grilled foods will be cooked to the guests liking.

This year, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta will also present a wonderful choice of special, colourful bubble tea, MO Boba, to sweeten the day.

The restaurant will be decorated with the theme of Balik Kampoeng using photos of Indonesian traditional villages and rice fields, special gapura, and the service team will be dressed in Indonesia’s traditional kebaya costume. Guests are encouraged to take snapshots in front of our 3D photo wall with an old motorcycle as the background. The Balik Kampoeng iftar buffet takes place daily from sunset until 9pm during the month of Ramadhan, priced at Rp528,000++, subject to tax and service charge, per person. Promotions are available for selected credit card holders and when using online booking platforms. Guests may take advantage of group booking special offers during the whole month. For more information and reservations, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8823 or email to mojkt-cinnamon@mohg.com.

Exclusive Idul Fitri Hampers at The Mandarin Cake Shop

Celebrate long-time traditions and the Ramadhan spirit of sharing by sending exquisite Idul Fitri hampers from The Mandarin Cake Shop to relatives, clients, or business partners. This year’s delightfully created hampers feature a selection of iconic, home-made treats, such as the all-time favourite nastar and kastangel cookies, putri salju, and lady fingers, all elegantly packed in shades of royal blue and silver boxes which also include a prayer mat in the large hampers.

The exclusive Idul Fitri hampers will be available in a small size priced at Rp600,000 and a large size for Rp1,150,000 nett. Enjoy an early bird offer for orders placed before 7th April 2020, with delivery services available until 2 weeks after Idul Fitri. For more information or to place orders, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8820 or email to mojkt-cakeshop@mohg.com.