Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Is Delighted To Announce The Reopening Of Its Restaurants

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta to reopen its restaurants welcoming guests to once again enjoy award-winning cuisine coupled with the hotel’s renowned legendary service.

In parallel the Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has implemented an additional ‘We Care’ programme of stringent protocols to further safeguard the comfort, health and safety of guests and employees. Coupled with this the hotel remains alert to local advice from health experts and government authorities, adapting best practices accordingly.

To ensure full compliance Lloyds Register, an internationally recognized independent assessor, will audit the new additional methods that have been put in place.

The enhanced health and safety training measures have been put in place for all colleagues, who are equipped with additional ‘We Care’ health & hygiene protocols, such as the correct procedures for wearing PPE equipment, social distancing awareness and case notification protocols. The protocols have been standardized throughout the hotel including all restaurant operations and include the wearing of face masks and gloves, the option for guests to order a la carte via digital menus by QR code, wrapped cutlery delivered to the guest directly and decreased seating capacity.

Two of five outlets have confirmed reopening dates, the others will follow once final arrangements and supplies have been organized. Cinnamon and The Mandarin Cake Shop open on Monday, 8 June 2020 from 6am to 9pm (last order at 8.30pm) daily without buffet service. Breakfast set menu will be provided for in-house guests.

For guests who are looking forward to enjoy authentic and lavish Cantonese cuisine, Li Feng shall reopen on Saturday 13th June 2020 with the following operational hours:

Monday to Friday

Lunch: 11.30am to 2.30pm, last order at 2pm

Dinner: 6pm to 9pm, last order at 8.30pm

Saturday and Sunday

Lunch: 11am to 3pm, last order at 2.30pm

Dinner: 6pm to 9pm, last order at 8.30pm

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta continues to monitor the evolving situation and is following the direction of the World Health Organization and other relevant health and government authorities swiftly adapting procedures accordingly.

“Our priority is to open with the utmost care to ensure the safety of our guests and colleagues and to establish the trust that we are able to provide an immaculately clean environment with the highest standards of service, safety and quality,”

says General Manager Andrew Abram.

For more information and reservations, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Tan (carinat@mohg.com)

Director of Commerce

Tel: +62 21 2993 8970

mandarinoriental.com/jakarta