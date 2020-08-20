Locavore x Raffles Jakarta – Bringing our Craft to Jakarta

Given the pandemic has halted tourism in Bali, a pop-up in Jakarta based on a partnership with Raffles Jakarta for “Bringing Our Craft to Jakarta” with Locavore Restaurant from Wednesday 2nd September every night until Sunday 13th is in store.

Pancaroba’ relates to the time in-between the wet and dry seasons. A time when nature adapts and noticeable changes occur in the jungles, farmlands and habitats. A shift in readiness for what’s to come and harvest for those that know.

The new Pancaroba menu from Locavore Bali will be the star of the show, adapting the menu to include a few favourite dishes from Locavore over the last few years too. The Pancaroba menu is Rp995,000++ per person consists of 15 dishes. To enhance your experience, creative drinks will be paired by adding Rp495,000 ++ per person. The same thought and use of ingredients apply, though wine isn’t part of the pairing.

Locavore is a small and unassuming restaurant situated in Ubud that seats just 36 for lunch and dinner serving modern, creative cuisine which often features more than 20 dishes. The menu changes frequently to accommodate Locavore’s concept to only use Indonesian sourced ingredients.

