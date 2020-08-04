Le Petit Chef Is Back In Town

The tiniest chef in the world returns to C’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant from 30 July to 30 December 2020. The thumb-sized animated chef will take diners on a two-hour immersive dining adventure with extra hygiene protocols implemented to ensure guests’ safety.

Le Petit Chef will serve two exclusive six-course set menus with interactive storytelling technology staged right on the guests’ plates. In his tours, he will follow the footsteps of Marco Polo along the Silk Road. Powered by 3D-digital projection mapping and themed music, the storytelling experience will keep diners entertained throughout the meal.

Along with the ingenious dining adventure, diners can expect some changes to ensure a safe dining environment. All freshly made dishes are in line with strict hygiene and sanitation protocols. Guest table placement follows government regulations on physical distancing.

Le Petit Chef is just 58 mm tall and was born in April 2015 at Skullmapping Studios in Belgium by 2Spicy Entertainment. 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH CEO, Dr. Fabian Schmitz, shared that, “We are seeing an amazing response to Le Petit Chef globally after the COVID lockdown. People seem excited to have a fun and entertaining dining experience. We were pleasantly surprised with strong sales in all locations we’ve opened in.”

Showtimes:

Lunch: 12 pm and 3 pm

Dinner: 6 pm

Le Petit Chef Package: