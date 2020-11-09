Five Recipes Worth a Try in Quarantine

Now more than ever, we’re seeking refuge in our own homes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate through these hard times, it’s important that we’re still feeding ourselves well.

Cooking a home-made meal for your family is always a fulfilling activity. In fact, some people say that the simple comforts of cooking will cure all the sadness of today and tomorrow.

Here are five quarantine-friendly recipes you can cook at home. With minimal ingredients, short cooking times, and easy to follow recipes, we’re sure you won’t mess this up and will impress your family.

Banana Bread

To start, here’s a recipe for banana bread. A moist bread made with a few ingredients and short baking time is the perfect recipe for this quarantine. Here’s a moist recipe from Allrecipes.com .

Ingredients

5 cups all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of baking soda

Half teaspoon of salt

One cup of white sugar

Two large, beaten eggs

A quarter cup of melted butter

Three medium, mashed bananas

Method

Grease and flour two 7×3 inch loaf pans. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.

In one bowl, whisk together the flour, soda, salt, and sugar. Mix in the slightly beaten eggs, melted butter, and mashed bananas. Stir in nuts if desired. Pour into the prepared pans.

Bake at 175 degrees Celsius for one hour, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Ram-Dons

Do you have a few packs of instant noodles laying around in your kitchen cupboards? Although Ram-Dons aren’t the most universally available meal to make, as far as minimal-ingredient cooking goes, it’s pretty high up on the list. It can also be made versatile if you have any type of protein such as steak, tofu, chicken, or eggs. You can make yourself a makeshift gourmet meal with those and additional ingredients such as some greens, herbs, and other bits – it’ll take your recipe up a notch. Here’s a beef recipe version from foodisafourletterword.com.

Ingredients

One packet of Chapagetti (instant noodles made by Nongshim)

One packet of Neoguri (instant noodles made by Nongshim)

12 oz Sirloin or ribeye steak

Half a teaspoon of salt

A quarter teaspoon of ground black pepper

One teaspoon of vegetable oil

One tablespoon of salted butter

Method

Use a blade tenderizer and push the needles through the whole steak. Cut into 2cm cubes then season with half a teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of ground black pepper. Place the oil into a cast iron pan on high heat. Add the steak and let it sit for a minute. Add the butter and continue to brown all sides of the steak until it’s done to your liking.

While cooking the steak, fill a pot with five cups of water. Once boiled, add the two packets of vegetable mix and noodles. Boil for three minutes, stir the noodles. Reserve ¾ cup of the cooking water and drain the noodles. Pour the reserved water and add the oil packet and two soup base packets. Stir well. Add the noodles and stir until the sauce starts to thicken. Turn off the heat, add the steak and toss to combine.

Cheesy Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast burritos are essential during the quarantine. It’s a quick and easy recipe that can be done in just under 15 minutes. Filled with sizzling bacon, smokey eggs, gooey cheese, fresh avocado, and topped with cheese, these breakfast burritos are not only delicious but also perfect any time of day. Here’s the most ravishing recipe from delish.com.

Ingredients

Eight slices of bacon

One packet of frozen hash browns

Eight large eggs

1/3 cup of milk

Four tablespoons of butter

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Four large flour tortillas

Half a cup of shredded cheddar

One ripe, sliced avocado

Hot sauce for serving

Method

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy – about 8 minutes per batch. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and pour off half the fat.

Cook the hash browns according to packet directions in the bacon fat and transfer to a plate.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Wipe out the skillet, place over medium heat, and melt the butter. When the butter is just starting to foam, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beaten eggs. Using a rubber spatula, stir occasionally until soft curds form. Season with salt and pepper.

Assemble burritos: In the centre of each tortilla, layer hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheese, two slices of bacon, and sliced avocado. Fold in the two sides and roll up tightly. Serve with hot sauce.

Crepes

Crepes are one of the most essential and versatile recipes every home cook should know. If you’ve never made them, it’s time to see what you’ve been missing with this easy five-ingredient recipe. This recipe is the perfect blank canvas for any sweet and savoury filling you can think of, from mushroom and cheese to strawberries and Nutella. Here’s a quick recipe from allrecipes.com.

Ingredients

1 cup of all-purpose flour

Two eggs

Half cup of milk

Half cup of water

A quarter teaspoon of salt

Two tablespoons melted butter

Method

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and the eggs. Gradually add in the milk and water, stirring to combine. Add the salt and butter; beat until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.

Cook the crepe for about two minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. Serve hot.

(https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/16383/basic-crepes/)

Mac n Cheese Bites

Have you been devouring the boxed mac n cheese this past week? Why not step up your mac n cheese game and make mac n cheese bites? This is a six-ingredient recipe crammed into small muffins pans. They’re perfect as a filling snack when you’re too lazy to make a whole meal. Here’s a favourite recipe from fifteenspatulas.com.

Ingredients

8 oz macaroni

Two tablespoons of salted butter

Quarter tablespoon of paprika – use smoked paprika if you have it

Two tablespoons of flour

Half a cup of whole milk

8 oz grated mature cheddar cheese

Chopped chives or scallions for garnish

Butter for greasing the pan

Method