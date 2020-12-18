First Taco Bell Opens in Senopati on 18th December

The sole franchise rights holder for the KFC brand, PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk., will soon open the first Taco Bell outlet in Indonesia.

Previously, in a disclosure of information on the IDX page, the company that owns the fast-food outlet, with the issuer code FAST, shared that the next expansion plan is to establish the first Taco Bell outlet in the country.

“For the plan to open more outlets, we are waiting for the growth potential of Taco Bell because Taco Bell is a new brand circulating in Indonesian society,” writes an information disclosure submitted to the IDX on Tuesday 15th December 2020.

Regional Marketing of PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk. Ika Diah Rhanny further explained that the first Taco Bell outlet will be in Jalan Senopati, South Jakarta. The new fast-food restaurant is expected to shake up the fast-food industry in the country amid the pandemic that’s hitting many business sectors.

“The variety of foods from various cultures, as well as the enthusiasm to try new things, especially in the culinary field, makes Indonesia a prospective market for Taco Bell,” said Managing Director of Taco Bell Asia Pacific, Ankush Tuli.

Since its establishment in 1962 in Southern California, United States, Taco Bell has offered a unique menu at affordable prices without compromising on the quality of its products.

Taco Bell serves a variety of dishes inspired by flavourful Mexican food such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos. The restaurants use the best quality ingredients from domestic and international suppliers.

Currently, based on the Taco Bell page, the fast-food restaurant operates in many countries, such as Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil, Japan, Korea, India, the Netherlands, the United States, the UK, and several other countries.