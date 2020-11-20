First Indomie Pizza in the World Available in Malaysia

In Malaysia, an American-inspired restaurant has decided to incorporate instant noodles and pizza into one ultimate dish. US Pizza Malaysia, in collaboration with Indomie Malaysia, has introduced the “First Indomie Pizza in the World”.

According to US Pizza’s Facebook page, everyone’s beloved, must-have pantry staple is fused with its original pizza for the ultimate noodle-and-pizza lover. The world-famous Indomie original flavour is incorporated into American-style, hand-tossed dough, topped off with tender grilled chicken, eggs, spring onions, more onions, and chilli.

For a limited time, the Indomie Pizza is priced at RM28 and has been available since 16th November 2020 and will be on offer until further notice in Malaysia.

US Pizza was established in Penang, Malaysia in 1997. Founder Donald Duncan spent time working in a pizza restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, for five years in the early 1990s. Following that experience, Donald developed his own tomato sauce, the Duncan Sauce, and dough recipes until the first outlet opening.

US Pizza is certified halal; using 100 percent premium cheese, fresh ingredients, oil-free screen pizza, special pizza sauce, and each order is freshly made.

Source: Facebook US Pizza