Discover Luxury at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta welcomes the second half of 2020 with interesting promotions ranging from memorable stay experience at their luxurious rooms, unforgettable dining experiences at their award-winning restaurants to a spa-cation at Kempinski The Spa.

Buy Now, Enjoy Later Promotions:

Kempinski Double Value Food and Beverage Voucher

Indulge in a feast for all your senses with their exclusive food and beverage vouchers from a Bavarian food selection at Paulaner Brauhaus to local and international foods at Signatures and many more.

Rp300,000 nett voucher redeemable for Rp600,000 nett.

Rp500,000 nett voucher redeemable for Rp1 million nett.

Rp1 million nett voucher redeemable for Rp2 million nett.

Valid for all outlets except OKU where guests can redeem total purchased voucher plus 50 percent value from a purchased voucher.

Kempinski Gift Kard

Treat your loved ones with unforgettable luxury experience at the heart of Jakarta. Purchase the Kempinski Gift Kard to unlock great savings of Rp3,000,000 nett for two nights stay, including breakfast for two people, 35 percent OFF at Kempinski The Spa, as well as food and beverage credit of Rp150,000 nett – redeemable until 15 December 2020

Spa-cation at Kempinski The Spa

What better way to renew and recharge than at a pampering spa retreat? Surprise your beloved ones with The Gift of Wellness voucher from Kempinski The Spa. Buy now and get 35 percent OFF for all spa treatments. Indulge in their spa-cation including the most favourite signatures massage, a full body massage of Royal Java Package, and more until 31 December 2020.

Seasonal Promotions:

Your Home!

Treat your loved ones to an unforgettable stay experience in the heart of the city. Get exciting board games on arrival and free access to watch a movie under the stars at the hotel’s rooftop. Prices start from Rp1,550,000 nett entitles for nine hours of room usage. Choose between the Grand Deluxe room for Rp2,250,000 nett or the Executive Grand Deluxe for Rp2,750,000 nett, inclusive of breakfast for two adults and one child 12 years old, 20 percent OFF food and beverages for all restaurants (except OKU), and 35 percent OFF spa treatments at Kempinski The Spa.

Signatures:

Dine-in is ready to serve you and delight your palette with an array of local and international delicacies. Do not miss the special re-opening promotions; 30 percent OFF for food and beverage on weekdays, also Pay 1 for 2 for a la carte menu on weekends.

OKU:

OKU Japanese Restaurant will be back to serve you on 26 June 2020 for lunchtime at 12-3pm and dinner time at 6-10pm. Enjoy 20 percent Discount for BCA credit cardholders.

Paulaner Brauhaus:

The wait is over! Your favourite restaurant Paulaner Brauhaus is open for dine-in at 10am-10pm. Enjoy various discounts at Paulaner while enjoying the homemade Paulaner Beer and variants of Bavarian food. Also, do not miss out on the opening promotion “Buy 1 get 1 Paulaner beer for all sizes”!

Kempi Deli

Your favourite deli in town is open for dine-in. Enjoy an array of delectable pastries and comforting food fresh from the kitchen, every day at 9am-9pm. Do not miss their re-opening promo, limited time offer 25 percent OFF for all items from 8-9pm.

Those of you choosing to stay at home instead can still use the takeaway services for selected menu from Paulaner Brauhaus, Kempi Deli, OKU, and Signatures Restaurant. Get a special 20 percent OFF for takeaway using BCA credit cards.

For further information and reservation, please contact:

Room Reservations: 021 2358 3800 | reservation.jakarta@kempinski.com

Signatures Restaurant: 021 2358 3898 | signatures.jakarta@kempinski.com | 0877 7503 7507

OKU: 021 2358 3896 | oku.jakarta@kempinski.com | 081 700 700 59

Kempi Deli: 021 2358 3985 | kempideli.jakarta@kempinski.com | 081 700 500 79

Paulaner : 021 2358 3571 | paulaner.jakarta@kempinski.com | 087775037505

Food and Beverage Sales: 021 2358 3800 | fbsales.jakarta@kempinski.com | 08170050079