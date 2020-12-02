Discover Local Ingredients with Locavore NOW at Raffles Jakarta

The past six fantastic years of Locavore’s small restaurant has grown from relative obscurity, developing its wonderful team, discovering local ingredients, and progressing in its creative culinary development could explain “Locavore THEN”.

This year, however, the urge to pivot and adapt is upon us. It’s all about the “NOW”; what we do to adapt, remain positive, keep our doors open, and push creativity, the team’s motivation and guests’ wonder and enjoyment.

Designed from scratch to innovate and create a unique NOW moment for those curious to try, “Locavore NOW” at The Dining Room, Raffles Jakarta is now present for two months.

Immerse yourself in the discovery of local ingredients told through the journals of culinary explorers. The team will lead you on a field trip expedition through tropical landscapes and less travelled terrain. In exchange, you have memories to keep.

This expedition begins Friday, 4th December 2020 until Sunday, 17th January 2021 at The Dining Room, Raffles Jakarta. Expect a tasting menu at least 17 dishes long for Rp995,000 ++ per person with an additional Rp495,000 ++ per person for drinks’ pairing.

Visit www.raffles.com/jakarta for more information.