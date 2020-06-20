Dessert in a Cup of Coffee with Nespresso Barista Creations Collection

Nespresso launched a variant of flavoured coffee under the series BARISTA CREATIONS collection on Thursday, 18 June. This collection features a perfectly formulated coffee to create a balanced and fitting coffee flavour served as a dessert.

Complementing the range of coffee and blends found in the Nespresso BARISTA CREATIONS collection, the latest coffee flavour variants include six appetising recipes inspired by the craft and creativity of the best baristas around the world, which will bring coffee connoisseurs to be able to enjoy quality barista recipes from each other’s house.

Enjoy Sweet Treats in Three Flavours

Especially during a pandemic, creating a new coffee recipe is one of the activities that can fill your free time while you spend time at home. Nespresso presents three new coffee variants consisting of three flavours infused by a very appetising dessert. The delicious Vanilla Eclair, Caramel Crème Brulée, and Cocoa Truffle are suitable to be served on all occasions.

Original Coffee Flavour

Barista Creations Vanilla Eclair

Vanilla Eclair flavour and a velvety texture combined with soft Latin American Arabica espresso give a sweet and silky coffee flavour.

Barista Creations Caramel Crème Brulée

The caramel-sensation gives a soft accent to the bitter taste of roasted coffee from Latin American Arabica, forming a rich, creamy taste that can make your day sweeter.

Barista Creations Cocoa Truffle

The bitter chocolate meets cereal notes from Latin American Arabica espresso coffee creating a coffee flavour similar to the dark chocolate truffle sweet treat.

For more information, visit nespresso.co.id. The BARISTA CREATIONS collection can also be purchased on the website as well as on Tokopedia Official Store Nespresso Indonesia.