Cherish Your Love Journey with Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Love is something that every human being cherishes. We know that every day is Valentine’s Day, but why not put more effort for 14th February? Hotel Borobudur Jakarta brings you memorable experience to cherish your love journey with your loved one.

Bruschetta Italian Restaurant prepares Valentino Set Dinner that is perfect for you and your significant other. For IDR 1,400,000++ per couple, you may enjoy Italian style dinner specially prepared by our Italian Chef, from Pan Fried Foie Gras to White Chocolate Cake with Raspberries & Almonds. Prefer Chinese cuisines for your special day?

Teratai Chinese Restaurant offers Teratai Valentine Set Menu from Boneless Roasted Chicken to a special Valentine Dessert for IDR 1,388,000++ per couple. Now you may also take your loved one to stargaze during intimate candle light dinner offered by Singosari Restaurant with Valentine Stargazing Dinner for IDR 1,200,000 net per couple. These dinner promotion are valid on 14th February 2020. Do not also miss to have our Colorful Valentine beverage promotion starts from IDR 78,000++ per glass. Cocktail or mocktail, it’s your choice.

For those who prefer a short getaway to celebrate your Valentine’s Day, Hotel Borobudur Jakarta also prepares Romantic Suite Weekend Package for only IDR 2,288,000 net per room per night, valid from 14th – 17th February 2020. If you rather just relax and rejuvenate your body and soul, our Klub & Spa Borobudur has prepared you a special romantic session of Rejuvenating Spa Journey, only for IDR 1,100,000 net per couple valid from 1st – 29th February 2020.

So what are you waiting for? Treat your loved one to a passionate and romantic experience only at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta. For information and reservation, please contact (+62-21) 380 5555.