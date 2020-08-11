Celebrating Culinary Diversity: Velada x Merah Putih Collaboration

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is excited to announce the start of our collaboration with Merah Putih Restaurant.

Regarded as one of Bali’s most iconic dining spots, Merah Putih Restaurant will take over operations at Velada for three months starting from 17 August 2020.

Velada projects a family-friendly space for everyone to eat and play. Titled as a fun sports bar, it is time to take things up a notch at Velada with authentic Indonesian dishes as we welcome the domestic tourism back to our tropical retreat. Merah Putih is known as a crowd-pleaser. Their craftsmanship in combining Indonesian classics with creativity creates a taste you’ll have to try to believe. This is the perfect opportunity to savor a hint of Indonesia’s finest spices.

Velada x Merah Putih invites you to a flavorsome journey on diverse Indonesian culinary right at the convenience of our Resort. Enjoy the light and peppery Kerang Lengkuas from the canapé menu to start the evening. For mains, we recommend the staple Minangnese lamb curry Domba Kalio from the Highlands of West Sumatera, the tangy Krengsengan Sapi Surabaya, or the creamy pumpkin curry Sayur Tuturuga from Manado in North Sulawesi. Take part in the excitement with a glass in hand from our selection of liqueurs, such as the slightly sweet Hibiscus Flower ‘Teh’ with berem, or Javanese Espresso Martini to jolt you awake. The dedicated gaming zone at Velada is not to be missed, complete with a pool table, foosball, and an electronic dartboard for non-stop entertainment. Our regular competitions and trivia night are also a fun way to strike up a conversation.

“This collaboration is the beginning of a dining venture at Westin, and we are very pleased with the opportunity. As it is just in time for the reopening of domestic tourism in Bali, we present an elevated dining experience with Merah Putih on our side. With special deals are in place for your stay at the Resort, and the sensational dinner served by Merah Putih, it’s a perfect getaway indeed,” says Mr. Oriol Montal, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

Join us and experience a memorable evening starting from 17 August 2020, every Wednesday to Sunday from 5.30 PM to 10.30 PM. For more information, please visit the website www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow the resort’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram Westin Bali, or Instagram Velada Bali.