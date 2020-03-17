Carnival Themed Sunday Brunch and Staycation with The Ritz-Carlton, Kuningan

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan presents a new and unique weekend concept with a carnival theme. Two packages are offered; Carnival Sunday Brunch dining package at Asia Restaurant and a package for a Carnival Weekend Staycation in a 5-star hotel Grand Room.

Carnival Sunday Brunch is the latest brunch programme, being held every Sunday at Asia Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a variety of local dishes along with international ones with the addition of various captivating and unique menus to match to the carnival theme, while accompanied by a variety of special entertainment and attractions. A variety of exciting games are provided in front of Asia Restaurant and also on the 5th floor, with access to the recreational area included.

With a price of Rp488,000 ++, this unique brunch concept is specially presented by the team at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta’s culinary location, Mega Kuningan, under the supervision of Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler which provides special dishes such as; gourmet sushi, roast beef, teppanyaki, es doger, cendol cake, and last but not least, a buffet for children.

The Carnival Weekend Staycation package offers facilities and benefits of;

– A special price for a Grand Room, depending on the date of your stay

– Flexible check-in and check-out times with a guaranteed total stay of 24 hours straight

– Carnival Sunday Brunch dining packages for families; two adults and two children under the age of six-years-old

– Access to the recreation area on the 5th floor to take part in various fun activities with a carnival theme

– Pool and gym facilities

“We are sure, the theme of this weekend along with the dining package of Carnival Sunday Brunch will be the newest family favourite dining experience in Jakarta. For parents, they can dine with the family while the little ones will be entertained with a variety of fun attractions and exciting games, both in Asia Restaurant and also in the recreation area on the 5th floor,” said Adeza Hamzah, Cluster Director of Marketing at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, and JW Marriott Jakarta.

For more information and bookings please contact: 021 2551 8888 or Whatsapp 0811 1683 926 and email to rc.jktrz.fb.festivedesk@ritzcarlton.com.