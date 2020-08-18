Bintang Radler 0.0% Unveils Blackcurrent and Lime Variant

Bintang Radler 0.0% is the perfect refreshment for social gatherings, on the go at convenience stores, and during work breaks.

The new variant, the Bintang Radler 0.0% Blackcurrant and Lime, will be available in all convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide by September 2020.

Bintang Radler 0.0% Blackcurrant and Lime is a crisp and refreshing drink with a balanced flavour of sweet and sour, which is processed using international quality ingredients in a production facility entirely separated from Multi Bintang Indonesia’s alcoholic beverage line.

“Bintang Radler 0.0% Blackcurrant and Lime brings in an exciting new alternative to soft drinks that is more adult and more premium to what is currently available in the market,”

said Mariska van Drooge-Parlevliet, Marketing Director of Multi Bintang Indonesia.

Bintang Radler 0.0% was launched in 2016 as the first alcohol-free flavoured beer derivative in Indonesia with its first lemon flavour. Both the lemon and blackcurrant and lime flavours will be presented in a new look in Zona Zero corner, the home of Multi Bintang’s Alcohol-Free Beer portfolio, now present in 150 stores in Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Bali, and Manado.