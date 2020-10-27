Authentic Singaporean Feast at Sailendra Restaurant, JW Marriott Jakarta

Sailendra Restaurant at JW Marriott Jakarta offers a variety of authentic Singaporean dishes in an all-you-can-eat concept in its recently launched monthly promotion, “Sailendra’s Weekend Feastival: Singapore Hawker Food” on 16th October to 1st November 2020.

Guests will find Bak Kut Teh, Noodle Shrimp Soup, Congee Station, Yong Tau Fu, Laksa, Char Kway Teow, Nyonya Peranakan Dishes, Fish Head Curry, Nasi Lemak, Popiah, Satay, Indian Cuisine, Singapore Rujak, Teh Tarik, and more.

Sailendra’s Weekend Feastival: Singapore Hawker Food

Dinner on Fridays to Sundays at 5-7pm and 7-9pm: Rp349,000 nett per person.

Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at 12-3pm: Rp299,000 nett per person.

Children below six eat for free and for children ages 6 to 12 get 50 percent discount.

Early-bird promotion is available for a full payment 48-hour in advance, with a special price of Rp249,000 net per person for any time slot.

New normal procedures are applied as well. All live stations are now served by the chefs to minimise contact, mask and other personal protective equipment for associates, reminder bell that rings once in every 20 minutes which reminds associates to wash their hands, hand sanitizers in public areas, digital menu with QR code, and reduced seating capacity to suppress a large number of diners at a single dining time slot.

For more information and/or reservation, please call (021) 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 08118588075.