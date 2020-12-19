A Wondrous Festive Season at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Jingle those bells and come together with those that you hold dear. Welcome in a wonderful new year with full bellies and happy hearts as you indulge in our bespoke restaurants and a fabulous staycation at the heart of Jakarta.

Christmas

It is the time of the year to get together and spend your quality time at Christmas with your family and your loved ones by dining at the newly revamped Signatures Restaurant. Relish a wide range of delightful festive menus to complete your happiness. Each Christmas Eve lunch and dinner buffet: Rp588,000++ per person and a special offer for an extended period on 28-30 December 2020 for a lunch buffet at Rp425,000++ per person.

Savour this joyful season with your favourite Japanese cuisines. OKU Christmas Bento features main courses such as OKU Sankakubara Wagyu Hamburg, Truffle GyuDon and Teriyaki Yakitori, featuring a selection of delightful appetizers and dessert are available throughout December for Rp500,000++ (including Sencha green tea).

Have yourself a merry little Christmas and treat your special someone with a Christmas Okukase Menu. Indulge in OKU Truffle Don along with choices of OKU Karaage and Shichimi Balsamic Teriyaki, Toyosu, Kaisen Chawan Mushi. Complete your Japanese dine experience on a sweet note with Mizukashi dessert for Rp1 million++ per person.

Kempi Deli has prepared shimmering Christmas hampers to impress your family, friends and clients. The hampers include various sweet treats: speculoos cashews, chocolate choux peanut butter, cinnamon raspberry, chocolate grissini and much more for Rp600,000 nett.

And if you want it all, plus to join the Christmas shopping spree at Grand Indonesia, you may as well book a room for the whole family! Rates start from Rp1,795,000++ including breakfast for two adults and two kids under 12 years old, special welcome amenities, special Christmas decoration inSuite Rooms, and F&B Credit up to Rp5 million. Period of stay from 16 to 29 December 2020 .

New Year

Take your one and only to a splendid romantic dinner while enjoying the city view from the rooftop Sky Pool Bar. Limited to only five couples, make your evening even more special with a five-course set menu paired with a bottle of sparkling wine that is sure to be a memorable way to say goodbye to 2020 for Rp2.5 million++ per couple.

Gather around with the whole family while enjoying exquisite New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner on 31st December, featuring western and local foods and beverages for Rp588,000++ per person. An extravagant New Year Day all-day buffet is also available at Signatures Rp588,000++ per person. Get special Pay 1 for 2 for BCA Card Holder.

At OKU, the Okukase Menu starts with Toyosu, Choices of Truffle Pizza and OKU Karaage, people’s favourite, Karasumi pasta, Kaisen Chawan Mushi, Special OKU Truffle Don with the delicate piece of Japanese Strawberry Cake and Mizukashi to treat your sweet tooth for Rp1.5 million++ per person.

Ring in the new year in style with room rates starting from Rp4,288,000++ per night stay from 30th December 2020 to 1st January 2021 including breakfast for two adults and two kids under 6 years old, special welcome amenities, special decorated suites, 35 percent OFF for any spa treatment, 20 percent discount at F&B outlets and F&B Credit up to Rp5 million valid on 30-31 December 2020