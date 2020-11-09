First New Normal Wedding at Novotel Bogor’s Enhanced Grand Ballroom 

Novotel Bogor Resort’s Grand Ballroom upgrade hosted the first wedding event after a long-anticipation since its refurbishment project in August 2019.

The beautiful day started with a wedding blessing ceremony where the newlyweds were blessed as husband and wife. Family members were seated according to the new normal seating arrangement while implementing a stringent health protocol procedure. Soft pastel colours accentuated the event, complementing the Grand Ballroom’s new opulent design and modern interior.

“In the unprecedented time, I believe it is essential to hold onto something to stay optimistic and the completed renovation of our Grand Ballroom is definitely one of the great reasons. We are all here delighted by the exciting milestone, and I believe that having the first wedding event is a wonderful occasion to mark the full-readiness, as I want to let the public know that Novotel Bogor’s Grand Ballroom is back with totally enhanced new facilities and elegance,”

expressed Charles Choi, the General Manager of Novotel Bogor and ibis Styles Bogor Raya.

The 600m2 renovated ballroom is embellished with the largest wall-mounted indoor video-Tron/Megatron in Indonesia, able to accommodate video-mapping with Full-HD quality. Events such as weddings, launchings, conferences, and presentations unforgettable. Not to mention, the stunning Grand Ballroom is also adjacent to an Insta-worthy ”Vertical Garden” pre-function area, as well as a luxurious indoor ballroom foyer. Visit novotelbogor.com for more information.