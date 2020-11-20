Celebrate a Warm Festive Season with Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta invites guests to celebrate the heart-warming festive season through a line-up of scrumptious menus, memorable staycations, and exclusive holiday gifts that are thoughtfully curated for your nearest and dearest.

The hotel will be decorated in traditional red, green and gold Christmas ornaments as well as displaying a Christmas tree with dazzling decorations and presents underneath the iconic Grand Staircase.

“Although the current situation might be challenging, what is important is how we choose to spend this joyful moment. This is the time to embrace, reconnect, and be with our family and the ones who matter the most, and we want you to be able to celebrate the moment without worrying about things,” said General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta Yonathan Kachko.

The Hotel’s Executive Chef Marco Violano and his culinary team have prepared a range of festive delights by following “Natale con I Tuoi, Capodanno con Chi Vuoi” which means “You should pass at least Christmas (or this season) with your family”.

Festive Hampers

Perfect as a present for your business acquaintances, family relatives or even for you to have on your Christmas gatherings, the hotel’s festive hampers include homemade cookies hamper to the Signature Hampers that comes in limited quantity starting from Rp400,000+++. Curate yourself an exclusive hamper, deck all the essential treats for your dearest, and let the hotel’s team assure the very best hamper.

Alto Restaurant and Bar

Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December 2020 at 7pm onwards starts from Rp1,380,000++ per person. Indulge in Alto’s renowned exceptional service and hearty Italian gourmet with its enticing five-course Italian set menu, including the Hokkaido scallop carpaccio with Caspian sea-selected sevruga caviar, and oven-roasted veal tenderloin served with winter black truffle sauce.

Then on Christmas day, the Christmas Brunch on 25th December 2020 at 11am-3pm starts from Rp1.2 million++ per person. Also, the team of chefs at Alto have prepared an extensive buffet spread for you to reconnect with family and friends on this jolly day.

New Year’s Eve Gala

On 31st December 2020 at 7pm onwards, starting from Rp1,580,000++ per person, you can usher in the New Year with an unforgettable gathering overlooking the city’s vibrant skyline. Executive Chef Marco Violano and Executive Pastry Chef Lorenzo Sollecito present a delectable five-course dinner menu with one extra gift to bring home and enjoy later. Throughout the evening, guests will also be accompanied by a live piano entertainment as the count-down starts to welcome the most awaited 2021.

2021 We Were Waiting for You

Begin with the evergreen classics such as a selection of cold cuts and cheeses, extensive fresh seafood and caviar set, a new and exciting array of live stations such as aromatic herbs lamb leg, Norwegian salmon en croute, slow-baked veal rack and char-grilled beef rib with five spices. This amazing spread is available on 1st January 2021 at 11am-3pm, starting from Rp1,480,000++ per person.

Festive 2 Go

Appreciate the simple yet precious moments at home and leave the culinary needs to Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta. You can order crispy-skinned roasted turkey with beef bacon and organic chicken stuffing, complement by homemade giblet sauce, cranberry sauce and candied almonds; a traditional US prime grade beef wellington with oven-roasted pumpkin, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts and caramelized baby vegetables; and Chef Marco’s special crown lamb roast with roots vegetables, Italian herbed baby potatoes, and an exceptional Bio-Quinoa Salad.

Ultimate Urban Oasis

Staycation at the Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta and receive 25 percent off which includes a daily breakfast.

The package includes:

25percent off Room Rate.

Daily breakfast for two adults at Palm Court restaurant or through in-room dining.

Guaranteed late check-out until 3pm.

50 percent off items from the kid’s menu for children under 12 (savings apply to a maximum of two children per room).