Capture Sanur the Andaz Way

Andaz Bali, the latest Hyatt resort on the island, is launching a photography competition and invites local photography enthusiasts to join the month-long competition.

It is open to all Indonesians and runs from 1 to 30 July 2020 with “Modern Sanur” as the theme. Through this initiative, Andaz Bali wishes to highlight home-grown photography talent while slowly introducing the brand to the community.

“Andaz is a luxury lifestyle brand that takes its inspiration from its neighbourhood; so naturally, we focus on Sanur as the theme. We encourage the participants to show us the unique side of Sanur, to go beyond the sunrise and beach pavilion and show the exclusive side of this iconic beach village,” said Ronald Nomura, Director of Sales and Marketing of Hyatt Resorts Bali.

Participants must understand and apply Andaz brand guidelines too. “The brand personality of Andaz is unscripted, immersive, and inspiring. This means the photos have to be natural, spontaneous, incorporate local elements, and give the viewers a fresh perspective,” said Mr Nomura.

Participants can register online at https://andazbali.wixsite.com/photocompetition and submit their work before midnight Eastern Indonesia Time (WITA) on 30 July 2020. Prizes include cash of Rp5.3 million and Rp1.5 million as well as Andaz room and dining vouchers. Winners will be selected by judges Aji Mahareshi, a seasoned photographer and mentor; Tini Hitakara, one of Bali’s leading travel influencers; and the Andaz Bali management team. The winning photos will appear on Andaz Bali’s social media, website, and other promotional materials, which will help the winners’ gain wider, international exposure.

Andaz Bali is located in Sanur, next to sister property Hyatt Regency Bali, and will open on 1 December 2020. As a beachfront resort with 149 rooms and villas, this property plans to continuously work with the local community through brand collaborations, partnerships, and exhibitions.

Visit andazbali.com or follow on Instagram @andaz_bali and Facebook @AndazBali for more information.