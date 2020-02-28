Redeem Yourself at The Jakarta Java Jazz Festival 2020

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has been increasingly talked about and is eagerly awaited. This annual event, presented by Java Festival Production, will begin on 28th February and continue through to 1st March 2020 at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Names such as Harvey Mason “Chameleon”, Phil Perry, T-SQUARE, as well as artists that are favoured by the younger generation such as Omar Apollo, Kiana Ledé, RINI, Bruno Major and The Free Nationals, to the legendary music group The Jacksons, are ready to bring life to the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020.

“We are excited to hold this festival for the 16th year and we can only do this because of the support of the sponsors and partners who have believed in our festival concept from the beginning. This event is about gathering together to enjoy music, games, food, and beverages, all in one venue. The event should be one that can entertain everyone, of ages and from all backgrounds,” said Dewi Gontha, President Director, PT Java Festival Production

This year, BNI is back to provide great things at the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020. “Since it’s getting closer to the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020, BNI continues to do surprising things. Collaborating with the organisers, BNI held #BNIJJFStar to realise the dream of people who wants to be on the same stage as their favourite artists such as Ardhito Pramono, Cantika Abigail, Rizky Febian and the international artist RINI. Going with the theme of the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020, which is a doodle, this year BNI also introduced The Funky Bunch. The Funky Bunch is a unique character that will participate in the excitement of the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020,” Said Corina Leyla Karnalies, Business Consumer Director, BNI.

As the official insurance partner, BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020 will be providing protection with Avrist Assurance’s personal accident insurance to every BNI Java Jazz Festival ticket holder, artist, and crew. Avrist Assurance encourages BNI Java Jazz Festival goers to pay close attention to their personal health in order to maximise their BNI Java Jazz experience. “The health, safety, and comfort of all parties have always been and will always be the priority of all parties, especially the festival host and Avrist Assurance as the prime insurance partner,” said Ernest Febrianto, Head of Corporate Marketing Communications, PT Avrist Assurance.

The special thing that is being awaited at the Java Jazz Festival is that many artists who are preparing special performances that can only be watched at the Java Jazz Festival. Amongst them are:

•7 Bintang Feat. Deddy Dhukun, Fariz RM, Mus Mujiono, Trie Utami, Yuni Shara, Ita Purnamasari, Memes

•Chrisye Live By Erwin Gutawa With Special Guest Gerald Situmorang

•Yuni Shara Jazz Project feat. Glen Dauna, Rega Dauna, Jopie Item, and Is Pusakata

The schedule for the festival performance is available on the official website at the following link: https://www.javajazzfestival.com/schedule-timetable-friday.php

Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival tickets are still available to buy at www.javajazzfestival.com. Here are the details of the ticket prices:

•3 Day Pass: Rp 1,875,000

•Daily Pass: Rp 775,000

•Special Show The Jacksons: Rp 375,000

•Special Show Omar Apollo: Rp 250,000