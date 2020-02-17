POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: ‘KHALID FREE SPIRIT WORLD TOUR’ 2020 ASIA

AEG Presents and One Step Forward have regretfully confirmed the postponement of the Jakarta Khalid Free Spirit World Tour in Jakarta at Istora Senayan on 28th March 2020. The decision to delay has been based on continuing health problems in several Asian countries due to novel Coronavirus. Khalid’s delay in coming to Asia was a tough decision but the best for him and his team, along with the people involved in working on the concert. A new date will be announced soon.

The following statement was given by Khalid’s management:

“Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries, Khalid will be postponing his tour of Asia. The health and safety of Khalid’s fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts is our highest priority. New dates will be announced shortly.”

We apologise for the inconvenience caused to fans who have been waiting for Khalid’s concert in Jakarta. Regarding ticket refund information, this is the current information.

For ticket holders from www.tiket.com, the refund mechanism is:

Customers will get an email blast from Tiket.com Email is a Typeform that can be filled by the customer with their refund data The refund process will be carried out 14 working days after the Typeform is filled in by the customer The refund process can also be done by contacting Customer Service www.tiket.com via WA 0855 1500 878, email cs@tiket.com, call centre 0804 1500 878 (Indonesia only) +6221 3973 0888

For ticket holders from www.blibli.com, refund conditions are:

Refunds will be made in full based on your Order Number. Approval Refund will require 2 working days to process. Refund will be returned directly through the same payment method that you use or directly to BlibliPay. The terms and conditions of the refund process at Blibli can be found at https://www.blibli.com/faq/topic/products/funds/funds/

For more information about refunding the ‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’ Ticket 2020 Jakarta, Ticket holders can directly contact customer service from official ticketing partners, www.tiket.com at 0804-1500-878 or email cs@tiket.com, and www.blibli.com at number 0804-1-871-871 or email customer.care@blibli.com every Monday to Sunday for 24 hours.

Visit our website at www.khalidjakarta2020.com, www.onestepforward.id and Instagram @onestepforward.id for the latest news.