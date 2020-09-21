We The Fest 2020 Virtual Home Edition Line-up

We The Fest 2020 Virtual Home Edition by Ismaya Live on 26 and 27 September 2020 has announced a series of digitally packaged offline content to further enlivened the festival with the tagline, “A Virtual Festival Experience of Music, Arts, Fashion, and Food”.

To be hosted by Reza Chandika and Vidi Aldiano, a total of 26 musicians in this year’s colourful line-up includes Oh Wonder and Masego as international headliners, followed by Autograph, Goldroom, RAC, and Keshi. Furthermore, Indonesian musicians taking part in this annual summer festival are Maliq & D’essentials, Isyana Sarasvati, Vidi Aldiano, and many more.

“We The Fest Virtual Home Edition will bring the excitement of the on-ground festival into a virtual form that can be enjoyed at home. There will be a wide variety of content that can be enjoyed during the event, including music, art, film, fashion, and food,” said Argi Wibawa as the Brand Supervisor of Ismaya Live.

Through two competitions held through “Road to WTF”, namely, Submit Your Music and Submit Your Art, We The Fest Virtual Home Edition invites the youth to continue their activities even when they are at home.

Collaborating with DCODE, Submit Your Music is inviting musicians to be creative and active at home with SAE Jakarta and Mustang 88.0 FM. Musicians have the opportunity to appear on We The Fest Virtual Home Edition by showing their uploaded works via online at wethefest.com/submityourmusic. Meanwhile, Submit Your Art is a forum for graphic design activists to be creative in collaboration with Monstore. The participants’ works will be used as a collection of We The Fest Virtual Home Edition merchandise.

“We The Fest has always been a place for young creators to showcase their work, every year we hope for great musicians and artists to continue to contribute through their work,” added Argi.

We The Fest 2020 Virtual Home Edition Lineup:

Lewis Capaldi

Oh Wonder

Masego

Goldroom

Autograph

Chill Dip

Isyana Sarasvati

Keshi

Maliq & D’essentials

Vidi Aldiano

Yura Yunita

Discoria

Endah n Rhesa

Gabber Operandi Mode

Indies

Hondo

Jason Ranti

Kallula

Mantra Vutura ft. Elda Suryani, Natasha Udu, and Agatha Pricila

Moon Gang

Nadin Amizah

Patricia Schuldtz

W

WE THE FEST 2020

Website: wethefest.com

Hashtag: # WTF20

Twitter and Facebook: @WeTheFest

Instagram: @we.the.fe