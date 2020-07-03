Melomaniac, Java Festival Production’s Latest Creation

The new normal is here so it’s time to create a new way to entertain ourselves.

Java Festival Production’s latest creation entitled, “Melomaniac” is a series of events that will be streamed live and created to fulfil the longing of live music concerts and to continue to support the music industry amidst the pandemic. The term “Melomaniac” has the meaning of “one with an abnormal fondness of music or a person who loves music”. Therefore, Java Festival Production hopes to spread happiness and positive energy to the public, especially for music lovers.

Melomaniac: Black American Music Edition is the first session to launch and will be streamed live on Saturday, 4 July 2020 at 7:30 pm Western Indonesia Time (WIB). This first session will feature songs from Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, to Whitney Houston, and many more. The songs will be performed by some of Indonesia’s finest artists such as Dira Sugandi, Elfa Zulham, Sri Hanuraga, Dhani Syah, Kevin Yosua, and Ayoe.

The first edition of Melomaniac will be free for anyone who wishes to enjoy the Livestream by simply log in or register at jfp.events.

This event is supported by the U.S. Embassy Jakarta, Interindo Multimedia, Peplus Audio Indonesia, Lemmon Productions, CBN & Dens.TV, Sima Agustus, and Total Rental.