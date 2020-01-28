Love Fest 2020 – Love is Live

In this month filled with love, Love Fest 2020 will be held over two days on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd February 2020 at Istora Senayan, Jakarta.

With Love is Live, love memories packed with musical and melodic treats will be serenaded by popular 90s boyband, 98 Degrees. Jeff, Nick, Justin, and Drew will once again greet their fans by performing their best songs such as “Because of You”, “Invisible Man”, “The Hardest Thing”, and many more. Harvey Leigh Cantwell, better known as HRVY, will specially perform to fans with songs such as “Holiday”, “Phobia”, and “Personal”.

LOVE FEST 2020 will also bring Australian rock, pop, and jazz singer Sun Rai with the hit “San Francisco Street”. Local performers who are ready to serenade sweet love songs include Reza Artamevia, Marion Jola, Nadin Amizah, Bunga Citra Lestari, Fourtwnty, Nitya Shamdasani, North to East, Rossa, Tulus, Andmesh, Ardhito Pramono, Armand Maulana, Devano Danendra, Glenn Fredly, and Yovie & Arsy Widianto.

But music isn’t the only highlight of the festival this year. A variety of activities that are closely related to feelings, relationships, and love, such as shelter singles, love games, carnival games, wheel of love, and a variety of other activity booths can be explored by couples, groups of friends, or single people.

Everyone who sought to come must keep in mind of the dress code: black for single men, red for single women and white for those in relationships.

LOVE FEST 2020 is promoted by Hype Festival, Berlian Entertainment, and Panorama Live. To purchase tickets, please visit www.lovefestindo.com and www.tiket.com. For more information, follow Instagram @lovefestindo and visit lovefestindo.com