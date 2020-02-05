Live Your Dreams with Disney on Ice 2020

Belle, Miguel, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Elsa, Anna, and Moana graced the ice-skating rink at Hall 6, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, for this year’s special Disney on Ice extravaganza.

Carrying the theme of Live Your Dreams, an adventurous journey was laid out ahead.

“We are pleased to share the best experience for families in Indonesia by delivering Disney on Ice in Indonesia, especially because of the great enthusiasm from the loyal fans.” Managing Partner, Roderick Tjandra said.

From 29th January to 2nd February 2020, toddlers dressed in adorable Disney princess inspired gowns and costumes of other Disney characters patiently queued to snap pictures at a couple of photobooths.

If these mini-princesses and Disney characters weren’t begging their parents for a photo opportunity, they were seeking to get their tiny hands on snacks to munch on during the two-hour show; salted popcorn, cotton candy, slushies, and soft drinks.

A merchandise stall consisting of headbands with ears of Mickey and Minnie, a Cinderella’s fairy godmother inspired wand that illuminates different colours of light, Disney princess dolls, and so many more goodies made the perfect accessories for these little princesses and their “royal” parents.

Half an hour until the curtain raises – seats were filled with plenty of enthusiastic “royals”.

Something refreshing and new happened in this series of Disney on Ice. Minnie and Mickey uncovered and found the power to shape our own fates with Donald Duck, Goofy, and Tigger.

Beauty and the Beast began soon after the show had opened. Belle’s journey taught viewers to never judge a book by its cover as she ventured to make friends with the entire staff of the magical palace, alongside seeing a softer side to Beast this time around. Belle and Beast even shared their famous ballroom dance, but this time it was on ice.

The audience travelled to the Land of the Dead with Miguel of Disney and Pixar’s Coco, and discover the celebration of embracing Mexican family traditions, drama, and self-discovery. Miguel energetically did tricks normally someone would do only on land, not ice!

We then continued to explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, and grumpy Maximus from Tangled. Everyone was awed with a spectacular ensemble by Rapunzel and Flynn as they flew up with two yellow fabrics, embodying Rapunzel’s long, luscious hair, as they climbed down from the tower that had kept Rapunzel captive for all of her life.

A ten-minute break was then announced. Attendees scattered to get more snacks or finally buy a souvenir item from the merchandise store.

Soon, Cinderella welcomed back all “royal” attendees with her impressive ice-skating skills that serenaded the dreaded tale of Cinderella, finding her heart and determination to overcome obstacles and a take chance for her.

It was finally the sought-after royal sibling duo; Elsa and Anna of Frozen. The whole room screamed “Frozen” as the host hinted at the next Disney sensation. Anna went on a mission to stop the prolonged snowfall that Elsa has created, which fell onto the stage and audience alike. Elsa’s special stairs to depict the icy staircase of her ice castle became a staple piece in this section.

As the room itself was getting colder after Frozen’s ensemble, the “royal” attendees were directed to Hawaii as Moana greeted the crowd. Moana went far and beyond on an action-packed adventure with Maui to save her beloved island while finding her true identity. The special effects to show Te Fiti astonished everyone.

Among many of the Queen Elsa roaming around ICE BSD, there was one particular girl who decided to wear a Frozen graphic t-shirt, as opposed to an Elsa inspired dress.

“I specifically came to Disney on Ice from Semarang, Central Java because my two-year-old daughter loves Elsa and Anna very much. We are thrilled to finally see them sing and dance on ice,” said Windy.

Disney on Ice was reintroduced in Indonesia by DME Asia, in collaboration with the Bintang show. Families and friends captured a magical night together along with their favourite Disney characters.

For two hours, viewers were enchanted by classic Disney songs where many children danced on their seats or rushed towards the ice rink to greet their favourite characters, and certainly danced along.