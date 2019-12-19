Khalid Free Spirit World Tour 2020 Asia Tickets on Sale Now

AEG Presents and One Step Forward proudly present Khalid, in his Khalid Free Spirit World Tour 2020 being held in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on 28th March 2020.

Tickets for the long-awaited concert will be on sale on 19th December 2019 at 2pm.

There are six categories of tickets to choose from:

• Silver priced at Rp600,000

• Gold selling at Rp800,000

• Festival General Admission (GA) for Rp1million

• Platinum retailing for Rp1.35million

• VIP Festival with a price of Rp1.2million

• VIP Seats selling for Rp1.6million

Along with a Meet and Greet Package for Rp3.1 million, including one VIP Seat ticket.

Each ticket includes an Rp15,000 donation to a charitable foundation chosen by Khalid, and is subject to change at any time. All ticket prices exclude a government tax of 15 percent and a service charge of Rp10,000.

Since releasing the single “Location” in 2016, which later became five times platinum, Khalid has continued to reinforce his global status as one of the most promising, big music stars. Having garnered a series of awards and victories from places like MTV, Billboard, and BET, his Asian tour offers his loyal fans the chance to enjoy his latest music.

The six times Grammy Award nominee and winner of the American Music Awards (AMA) four times will start his Asian tour at Impact Arena Bangkok on 24th March, and then proceed to Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai, and Bangalore – with one more city being announced soon.

Fans can purchase their tickets through he official ticketing partner, www.tiket.com. For more information on the concert and tickets for the Khalid Free Spirit World Tour 2020 Jakarta, visit the official website www.Khalidjakarta2020.com and Instagram @aegpresentsasia @onestepforward.id

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was recently named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2019, recently released his sophomore album Free Spirit, which was declared a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” and was called “superb” by the Associated Press. The album, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and features the multi format #1 single, “Talk”.

Khalid catapulted into massive worldwide success when he released his first single, “Location”, right before his high school graduation. The song’s domination led to Khalid’s major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records, followed by the release of his debut album, the double-platinum certified American Teen. The album, which garnered Khalid five Grammy nominations along with numerous other nominations received mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling Khalid a “pop prodigy.”