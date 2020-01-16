First Line-up of Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival Released

The 16th Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival (BNI JJF) will be held on 28-29th February, through to 1st March 2020, at JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta.

The Jacksons and Omar Apollo will give special performances. Among them, the confirmed lineup includes:

• Ade Avery

• Andezzz (Departure People)

• Anomalie

• Ardhito Pramono

• Ari Lennox

• Brass Against

• Brian Simpson feat. Jackiem Joyner

• Bruno Major

• Cantika

• Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

• Cosmo’s Midnight

• Ezra Collective

• Faye Risakotta

• Gerald Situmorang & Sri Hanuraga “META” feat. Ify Alyssa

• Good Morning Everyone

• Idang Rasjidi Sundicate

• Jaz

• Lalahuta

• Marcell

• Mike Stern – Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio

• MLDJAZZPROJECT S4

• Mondo Gascaro feat. Rien Djamain

• New York Voices

• Oslo Ibrahim

• Otti Jamalus & Yance Manusama

• PREP

• Sister Sledge

• T-SQUARE

• The Daunas

• The Mighties

• Tommyivan feat. Uap Widya

• Tony Monaco and Friends

• Young Gun Silver Fox

• ZAD

Special show performances in the BNI Hall (D2) will feature Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, and Marlon Jackson from the legendary group The Jacksons on Saturday 29th February 2020. Other than that, upcoming American singer and songwriter, Omar Apollo will serenade attendees with a mixture of jazz, RnB, funk, soul, and pop on Sunday 1st March 2020.

President Director of Java Festival Production, Dewi Gontha, said that this year’s jazz festival brings the tagline Redeem Yourself Through Music.

“This theme comes from a thought that every human needs something to escape from; many things happen in this life, and that thing could be music. We hope this festival can become a place where everyone can spend their time watching some sensational performances and enjoy the music that has been prepared,” she added.

Director of BNI Consumer Business, Anggoro Eko Cahyo, also said that BNI is supporting the community and making it easy to purchase tickets.

“This year, BNI is providing “buy 1 get 2” for BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020 tickets when using a BNI debit card and credit card. If you don’t have a BNI debit card, just open an account through BNI mobile banking, specifically the digital savings opening feature. Customers can immediately enjoy the promo by purchasing tickets through the website www.javajazzfestival.com. BNI also consistently brings cashless payment ecosystems that use TapCash and LinkAja,” said Anggoro.

The daily lineup of the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival 2020 is now available at Java Jazz Festival’s official website at www.javajazzfestival.com with the following ticket details:

• 3 Day Pass: Rp1,875,000

• Day Pass: Rp775,000

• Special Show: The Jacksons: Rp375,000

• Special Show: Omar Apollo: Rp250,000

“Under the theme #SaveAndSound, we are ready to provide protection to every stakeholder involved in the largest international music festival in Indonesia, ranging from its audience to crew and artists, both local and international so that we can provide overall protection for the true concert goers to freely express their love of music with a sense of security and comfort,” said Head of Corporate Marketing Communications PT. Avrist Assurance, Ernest Febrianto.