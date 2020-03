Formerly known as a bar for 22 years, Face Bar changed its named to Face Kitchen Jakarta, that serves Indian and Thai fusion delicacies, hitting just right at the spot.

Face Kitchen Jakarta is located in Jl. Tulodong Bawah D-1 in Senopati. Open for lunch and dinner, with daily lunch at 12-2:30 pm / Sunday-Wednesday dinner at 6-10 pm / Thursday-Saturday dinner at 6-11 pm.