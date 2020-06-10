Top Foods to Stay Fit during Quarantine

Are you feeling unfit because of the food you’ve been eating? Has it been that hard to get some healthy food amidst this pandemic?

If you answered yes, then it’s time to adjust your daily eating habits.

Staying healthy in this pandemic is not as hard as you think, you just have to make the right choices and we’re here to help! We have prepared some healthy food choices which are healthy but easy to get!

Salad

Salad is an easy, healthy, and delicious dish. This savoury dish takes less than an hour to make but keeps you full for hours. There are many types of salads originating from different parts of the world. Each salad is made unique with its dressing, which can be a mixture of sweet, savoury or sour! Not only is it easy to prepare, but the ingredients are also easy to get and can be seen on any grocery store. Instead of grabbing cups of instant noodles, grab some leafy greens and salad dressings. Keep the vegetables in airtight containers to ensure longer shelf life. You will have no problem with the dressings as they last much longer. Or, make your own dressing; olive oil mix with vinegar is one of the most classic dressings to make, easy and tasty at once.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods in the world. It is rich in vitamins A, B12, B2 and B5, as well as nutrients like iron and phosphorus. A single egg can make you full for hours. They are inexpensive and can be found in any supermarket. Eggs can last a long time in the refrigerator, making it one of the best options to stock up on. Eggs can be cooked in various methods, depending on your preference, and accompanied with everything from toasts to soups. Eggs are a good choice but remember not to overeat them!

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a fermented dairy product that is an excellent option for breakfast or snacks. It comes in different flavours like strawberry or mixed berries and is usually accompanied with fresh fruits or granolas (they do just as well without them). It is a tasty and simple option that must be considered. You can stock up on these as they last for quite a long time. And if you prefer plant-based yoghurts, there are non-dairy yoghurts made of coconuts, almonds, oats, and so on.

Oats

Oats or oatmeal is a perfect option for breakfast. They are gluten-free and are a great source of nutrition. It can be found in most stores and take little time to cook; they are easily stored and have a long shelf-life. You can serve your bowl of oatmeal with fruits, chocolate, maple syrup, peanut butter, and son. Yoghurt goes well with it too! This scrumptious meal is just right for a hassle-free breakfast.

Milk

Milk is a great source of nutrition. This dairy product is both delicious and healthy. A cup of milk can keep you full for a few hours and the nutrition in it is perfect for your activities. Milk can be found almost everywhere. There are various types of milk like low-fat, fresh, and plant-based. Plant-based milk is an excellent option for those who are lactose intolerant or prefers to not consume dairy as it tastes just as delicious and nutritiously beneficial. Milk has an average shelf life but technology has provided us with UHT milk, which can last longer.

What are you waiting for? All these simple and healthy foods are available in your local grocery store! Stock up on them to make sure that both you and your family will stay healthy and energized in this pandemic.