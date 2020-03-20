What to do at Home During Social Distancing – Virtual Reality Museums and Cultural Sites

Implementing social distancing due to coronavirus can be challenging, especially if you are used to the fast-paced city living. Activities that you can do at home, such as watching movies through online streaming sites or surfing the internet might start to tiresome after a while. You’re going to feel like you want to get back out into the world. Good news is, some museums and cultural sites are now offering online exploration! Here are some of the museums you can e-visit whilst self-isolating:

Pinacoteca di Brera – Milan

Pinacoteca di Brera has some of the greatest masterpieces of Italian and foreign art, covering the 13th to the 20th century. Here you can find some of the most important works of art ever created.

Galleria degli Uffizi – Firenze

This gallery offers collections of art, precious artisan-made objects, books, and plants belonging to the Medici, Habsburg-Lorraine, and Savoy families, brought by 3 extraordinary museums complexes back in 2014.

Musei Vaticani – Rome

Musei Vaticani has great collections of art, archaeology, and ethno-anthropology gathered by Popes over the centuries. They also have some of the Apostolic Palace’s most extraordinary and artistically significant rooms.

Museo Archeologico – Athens

The National Archaeological Museum in Greece, displaying excavations of the 19th century, offers guests a panorama of Greek culture with more than 11,000 exhibits.

Prado – Madrid

The Prado National Museum preserves, exhibits, and enriches all the collections and works of art that closely linked to the history of Spain with some of the finest pieces of art in the country.

Louvre – Paris

Formerly known as a royal palace, the Louvre has embraced the history of France for eight centuries displaying works of art from all over the world. Louvre offers you a virtual tour of the museum with descriptions of the room.

British Museum – London

With around eight million objects in its collections, there are some that you can access online. Works from contemporary artists reveal some of the most beautiful stories behind it. The curated collections including love, desire, love, identity, death, and memory.

Metropolitan Museum – New York

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York presents works of arts from over 5,000 years of human history from around the world. In this museum, you can experience a mix of new culture and unexpected connections across time and cultures.

Hermitage Museum

Hermitage museum offers a virtual 360-degree visit to the museum; you can even select the floors you want to visit. With 1 million works of art, and around 808,695 artefacts, and 14,016 arms and armoury, held in 233 345 square-metre building, by e-visiting, you can feel intellectually refreshed without feeling tired!

National Gallery of Art – Washington

The museum preserves art collections from over the years and from all over the world divided into 2 buildings, east and west, with 141,000 paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and forms of new media from the middle ages through to modern times.

Museu de Arte de São Paulo

It is the first modern museum in Brazil and contains 8,000 works, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, objects, and many more from different periods from the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The J. Paul Getty Museum – Los Angeles

Showing you the most dramatic architecture, tranquil gardens, and breathtaking views of Los Angeles, the museum also features works of art from the eight through to the 21st century.

Van Gogh Museum – Amsterdam

This museum presents some of the greatest artworks of Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) in the world including his paintings, drawings and letters. The museum also displays art history from the 19th century.

Rijksmuseum – Amsterdam

The Dutch national museum is dedicated to the arts and history of Amsterdam from the middle ages to the present day.

Pergamon Museum – Berlin

Pergamon was an ancient Greek city in Aeolis, and also the northernmost of the seven churches of Asia cited in the New Testament Book of Revelations. Here you may explore the historical building and its finest sculptures.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art – Seoul

Bringing the history of Korean art, the museum also presents modern art and Korean culture. The museum claims to preserve the culture of Korea, and encourages communication and cross-pollination of contemporary art, science, and humanities.

Musée d’Orsay – Paris

The building itself can be seen as a work of art in its own right, as it is built in the former Orsay Railway Station. This museum was built for the universal exhibition of 1900.

Guggenheim Museum – New York

This museum collects, preserves, and interprets modern and contemporary art from across cultures. Unlike any other museums that divide different departments, this museum conceives the collection as a whole as part to fill in the historical gaps.

If you are not a fan of art museums, you can also virtually visit some of these cultural sites:

The White House, Washington D.C

Google Art & Culture makes it possible for us to explore the White House and it’s just like having your own personal tour guide. You can either hangout in the Oval Office or take a look at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Prambanan Temple, Yogyakarta

Take a look at this iconic Hindu temple in Yogyakarta. The good thing is that you can explore this ancient monument virtually, without being exposed to sunlight! Move your cursors to take a look at the carvings in detail!

Palace of Versailles, France

You don’t want to miss exploring the national treasure of France, the Palace of Versailles and all of the Baroque art and architecture in it!

E-visiting museums and cultural sites may take you to different eras in just one click. Slowly, you will learn different histories and cultures from parts of the world!

Source: CNN