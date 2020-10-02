Virtual Midnight Shopping from Home

The first virtual midnight shopping program is here! Grand Indonesia presents VIRTUAL MIDNIGHT SHOPPING LIVE from Youtube channel, Grand Indonesia for six hours on 2 October 2020, starting from 7pm to 1am.

Always innovating to provide the best for its loyal visitors, Grand Indonesia this time wants to invite visitors, despite being at home, to still be able to enjoy a variety of attractive promotions provided by their favourite tenants who display their products directly from the studio.

“At times like this, we are all required to be more creative and innovative. We organised this program to provide options for the community so that they can still shop safely and comfortably from home,”

said Corporate Communications Manager of Grand Indonesia, Dinia Widodo.

Don’t miss the convenience of shopping from home with special offers in the form of discounts up to 70 percent and other attractive price discounts from Grand Indonesia tenants such as:

Bath & Body Works Rp200,000 discount for the first 50 people

Bershka discount up to RP500,000

Central Dept. Store Rp300,000 discount with a minimum spend of Rp1 million for the first 50 people

L’occitane Rp500,000 discount with a minimum spend of Rp1.5 for the first 20 people

Seibu discount up to 70 percent

Stradivarius discount up to Rp350,000

The Body Shop discount up to Rp300,000 for the first 50 people

Zara discount up to Rp500,000

Along with more attractive offers from other tenants such as Massimo Dutti, Our Daily Dose, Planet Sports, and Urban Republic.

“This is a form of support for tenants to increase their sales amid the current condition, as well as a form of offline to online collaboration to still accommodate the shopping needs of visitors by providing special offers from their favourite tenants during this program,” added Dinia.

Grand Indonesia provides a very easy way to add or exchange G CARD points for members by simply sending their shopping receipts via email to GCARD@grand-indonesia.com. For those who are not yet a G CARD member, enjoy the convenience of joining as a G CARD member with no minimum spending until December 2020.

Check the Grand Indonesia website www.grand-indonesia.com and follow Instagram @grandindo for more information. Subscribe to the Grand Indonesia Youtube channel for more fun.