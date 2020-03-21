Viral: Drive-Thru Wedding for Social Distancing

A couple in Malaysia held a drive-thru wedding as a part of nationwide efforts to enforce social distancing. The government in Malaysia is strictly implementing the rules as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The Malaysian government implemented social distancing for their citizens from 18th March until 30th March. The wedding was held on Monday this week. The couple seems to be waiting and sitting with the wedding decorations just like usual weddings. However, this time it was on the side of the road.

Guests came in their cars and gave their blessings but instead of shaking hands, they give a namaste hand gesture. Afterwards, guests could put their envelopes containing money as part of the gift for the couple in the box provided.

Afterwards, the couple gave souvenirs and food that the guests could take home. The couple seemed to be enjoying their wedding and having the time of their lives. The photos of the newlyweds have since gone viral on social media.

Source: Wolipop Detik

Image: Mothership SG