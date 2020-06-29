Viral Dangdut Festivity at Kemayoran Athlete Emergency Hospital

The Kemayoran Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital (RSD Wisma Atlet) gave an explanation of the viral video about the Dangdut event, sparking negative responses from the community.

“According to government policies and regulations in the handling of COVID-19, the Kemayoran Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital firmly remains to enforce health protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19”, said deputy commander of the Integrated Joint Task Command (KOGASGABPAD), Brigadier General of Indonesia’s National Armed Forces M. Saleh in his written release on Monday, 29 June.

Kakesdam Jaya Colonel Ckm Dr. Stefanus Doni, who also serves as a health worker coordinator at this Coronavirus Emergency Hospital, admitted that there was an internal and simple activity in the athlete’s guesthouse on Saturday night, 27 June.

The Dangdut festivity was held in the framework of the valediction officials and medical officers at this hospital. They have been carrying out their duties since last March, the initial operation of this coronavirus emergency hospital.

“Some officers and medical officers have received orders to perform tasks in a new place, so they would like to say their good-byes with their colleagues still here,” said Doni.

Those who attended this farewell party were only health officers and their presence was arranged interchangeably. Doni said the event has been set to keep fulfilling health protocols such as limiting the amount of participants present, using face masks, constant hand washing, body temperature checks, and provisions to keep the distance.

“In addition to health officers, no other person is allowed to enter. The event was also only held briefly. The point of it was as a farewell of several officials and officers accompanied by a little musical entertainment that was then immediately ended,” he said.

Source: Tempo

Image: Detik