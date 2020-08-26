Village in Bali Returns to Agriculture

Tembok Village, approximately 90km from Denpasar, has adapted to the new normal as the tourism sector of Bali slumping.

To awaken the local economy, the head of the village is encouraging residents to return to farming – an occupation that was abandoned when the village moved towards tourism.

The fields of the village contain various plants such as mangoes, coconuts, cashews, and lontar. The village, well known for its agricultural sector, had been neglected by many of its residents as they migrated to southern Bali in hopes of earning a higher income through the tourism sector.

It was recorded that approximately 40% of Tembok Village residents migrated to the southern part of Bali. Since the global pandemic struck, hundreds of people have been left unemployed and have chosen to return home to their villages.

More than half of Bali’s economy is dependent on tourism, and an additional quarter is dependent on tourism-related activities such as transport and accommodation. Because many people were working in the tourism sector as freelancers, they have been unable to apply for government grants or assistance, leaving them with no income.

“They are forced to live on savings and bank loans for the time being,” reported Dewa Komang Yudi Astara, the Head of the Tembok Village.

Dewa Komang Yudi Astara has encouraged those who are unemployed to cultivate land, make beds, or care for plants in the hope of providing them with income in the local community and increasing the production of essential needs such as food.

