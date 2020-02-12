Upcoming Projects Expected by 2022

Indonesia’s government has planned to complete 41 projects with several aims including economic growth, human capital development, and disaster mitigation which are included in the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), signed by President Joko Widodo on 20th January.

“We hope that by 2045, our gross domestic product (GDP) per capita will reach US$23,199,” National Development Planning Minister, Suharso Monoarfa, said.

In the RPJMN, it lays out an expectation to build 3,000km of new roads, 2,500km new toll roads, lay 7,635km of railway, and extend broadband coverage to 95 percent of villages.

The expected cost of the infrastructure are Rp7.4quadrillion between 2020 to 2024. In his second term, President Joko Widodo, hopes Indonesia will be one of five world’s largest economies, that has zero poverty. Added National Development Planning Minister, Suharso Monoarfa, “therefore, an economic transformation needs to begin in 2020 to build a strong foundation for our growth.”

Projects including Java’s high-speed railway, will cut travel time from 5 hours to 3.5 hours to Semarang from Jakarta. Other projects, such as Jakarta-Bandung semi high-speed railway will also cut travel time to only 40 minutes from 3 hours.

The team includes Kereta Api Indonesia Cepat- China, railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), and four Indonesian construction company Wijaya Karya (Wika), plantation firm Perkebunan Nusantara VIII, and toll road operator Jasa Marga. They have set a target to finish 50 percent of construction in 2019, and the railway will operate starting 2022.

