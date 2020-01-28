Two Russians Arrested for Cultivating Marijuana in Rented House in Bali

Two Russian citizens, Iuri Chernov, 31, and Mishel Kvara Tskheliya, 27, have been arrested by Bali Regional Police. Both were arrested for growing marijuana in a rented house in South Kuta, Badung, Bali.

The investigation of this case was carried out by the Task Force team of Counter Transnational and Organized Crime (CTOC), along with the Drugs Unit of Bali Police who were following up on citizens’ information.

“The case of the crime is of marijuana planting by means of hydroponics, in conjunction with the planting method using wood fibers and land. The suspects that we have arrested are two people from Russia,” Denpasar Police Chief Commissioner Ruddi Setiawan said.

Both foreigners have lived in Badung, Bali for 2 years and have been renting a house. The suspects carried out their crime by planting the cannabis in a closed room with the help of ultraviolet lighting.

“The suspects lived in this house for two years and they planted their crop using hydroponics; using tube pipes and boxes and in a closed room where it is illuminated by ultraviolet lights, as if it was from the sun,” continued Ruddi. According to Ruddi, the results of the marijuana farming produced 106 stems of cannabis with 6kg of cannabis leaves.

The suspects have been charged with Article 111 paragraph 1 of Indonesian Law Number 35 of 2009 concerning narcotics.

Source: Detik

Image: Jawa Pos