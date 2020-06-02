Two Bali Beaches Open for Surfing

The Badung Regency government in Bali has begun to open access to a number of beaches for use by tourists.

Head of Badung Tourism Office I Made Badra, said access to the beach was only being given to foreign tourists who wanted to surf. Tourists who want to sunbathe or just play on the beach are still not permitted.

“We’ve opened two beaches, namely Labuan Sait and Canggu, because the waves are really liked by surfers,” Badra said. He continued to explain that local residents have not been allowed access to the beach because foreign tourists have been asked to stay at home for three months.

“They have been stressed for three months at home. We have relaxed a little, but they have to follow the protocol through the checkpoints and from the village Task Force in the two places,” he said.

Before entering the beach, foreign tourists will have their temperature checked and everyone on the beach must wear a mask. If high body temperature is detected, that person will be immediately taken to the nearest health centre for examination.

To local residents, he counselled patience and urged people to refrain from going to the beach. Currently, preparations are ongoing at tourist attractions, hotels, and restaurants to be ready for a new normal when welcoming domestic tourists.

These preparations are in anticipation of the central or provincial government allowing tourist sites to reopen.

