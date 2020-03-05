Transportation Ministry Creates Special Immigration Lane for Foreigners from Coronavirus Epicentres

The Ministry of Transportation, Kemenhub, has stated that there will be a special lane to be used by foreign citizens who are travelling from epicentre countries of the coronavirus. The intention is to conduct special supervision to minimise the spread of the virus in Indonesia.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi explained the four countries to receive special treatment are South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. This special lane will have a scanner to detect the condition of passengers, therefore any passengers detected with the flu and high body temperature will be quarantined.

Previously, Budi declared the government was reviewing restrictions for foreigners from South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran since the number of cases in these countries has risen significantly. “There are no restrictions until now,” Budi said.

The total cases of infections in China have reached at least 80,270 along with 2,981 people have died. Meanwhile, South Korea has up to 5,621 confirmed cases with the number of deaths at 28 people. Italy is third-worst affected country with 2,502 cases, including 41 deaths.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Phoneweek