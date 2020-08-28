Transitional PSBB Extended until 10th September

Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another two weeks, until 10th September.

This is the fifth time the Provincial Government of DKI has extended the transitional PSBB.

“The Government of DKI Jakarta officially extended the period of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) phase I transition in the capital for the next 14 days, effective from 28th August – 10th September 2020,” Anies said in a speech uploaded on his Instagram account, @aniesbaswedan.

The PSBB policy is one of the efforts of the provincial government of DKI to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. However, in recent days, the number of positive cases has set a record high.

Jakarta Deputy Governor, Ahmad Riza Patria has previously said the increase in positive cases in the capital was due to the massive PCR testing conducted in Jakarta.

“Jakarta is still under control. Numbers are high because of a lot of testing has been done. With so much testing, it looks like it’s spreading everywhere,” he said.

“It is easier to take preventive measures as well as countermeasures with a lot of testing. Our testing is even recognised by the WHO as a province in Indonesia which is quite good in its coronavirus testing,” Riza added.

Source: CNN Indonesia