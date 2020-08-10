With the COVID-19 pandemic hanging around, it’s been hard to find things to do to entertain ourselves, especially with children.

It’s good to take time outdoors and enjoy nature while maintaining social distancing rules. Here’s a list of our top ten open areas to go around Jakarta.

Arumdalu Farm

Arumdalu Farm is a beautiful place to go and is part of SSQ farm. With only a Rp 25,000 entry fee on weekdays and Rp50,000 on weekends, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing day. The park has many activities and natural attractions such as a sunflower garden, butterfly garden, rice fields, bamboo tunnels, and even an eco-friendly café to enjoy some food and drinks. The sunflowers are only in bloom for the next couple of weeks until November.

M Bloc Space

M Bloc Space is a new, creative hub for young people. Especially for those that are sick of going to malls to hang out or staying home, M Bloc Space is an open area with food vendors, cafes, street art, and more. It’s advised to travel there using public transport as there are no parking areas nearby.

Taman Menteng

With an entry fee of only Rp2,000 per person, Taman Menteng is open from 5 am to 11 pm and is the perfect spot for a day out with your family. The park consists of two futsal fields that you can contact park management to schedule use, one basketball court open to the public on weekends, and 1000 trees with 30 types of plants. The park also has a playground, greenhouse, jogging track, fishponds, and fountains. Go to Taman Menteng in the morning or night with packed food for the best experience!

Taman Situ Lembang

With a man-made lake surrounded by a jogging track, Taman Situ Lembang is perfect for a day out in nature to relax. It is an open park that’s not crowded and has a track to go jogging or even bicycling. The park also has a fountain, perfect for photos, or relaxing by.

Kota Tua Jakarta

The old town of Jakarta is definitely a must-go in Indonesia. With history museums and cafes surrounding the area, it is a great spot for a day out. The space also has local markets surrounding it and bicycles to rent to ride around. You can visit areas around Kota Tua with ease such as the local port of Jakarta.

Taman Kota “Catellya”

This park is an open natural area with activities to do with your family. Something special about this park is the fishpond that’s free for anyone to go fishing. With street vendors around the park, it’s a great opportunity to experience local food or bring your own food to enjoy near the beautiful gardens.

Taman Suropati

Taman Suropati provides an authentic experience that is beautiful to experience while living in Indonesia. Throughout the day and especially at night, local Indonesian people go to the park to play music for free, as other people join in and dance. The park has beautifully established trees that are great to walk around and enjoy nature.

Pluit Reservoir Park

The water reservoir is a great spot to visit if you’re looking to take some cool photos. At night, lamps around the park light up, creating a romantic atmosphere perfect for couples! There are also food stands around the park selling delicious local food to enjoy, so make sure to take some money.

Dunia Fantasi

If you live in Jakarta and have children, you’ve probably heard of Dunia Fantasi, more commonly known as ‘Dufan’. This is the perfect amusement park to visit if you want to let loose and have fun with the family. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunia Fantasi has seen a decrease in visitors, making it the perfect place to have fun, social distance, and support the local economy.

Ancol Beach

Ancol Beach is the place to go for all things relaxing. As well as Dunia Fantasi, there are many other attractions and businesses around the area to spend a day at. This includes museums, spas, or even enjoying the beach with your family.