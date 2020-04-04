Top Streaming Platforms To Watch That Aren’t Netflix

It hasn’t been a month of social or physical distancing yet. If it’s not happened yet, eventually you’re bound to get bored with watching films and bingeing series on Netflix – or whichever online streaming platform you prefer.

Yes, you can spend your days watching the countless series and films you’ve newly discovered. Hold on to that list though.

Why not consider experiencing art installations? Below are the top things to watch besides Netflix during self-isolation:

YouTube

This online video-sharing platform is practically the world’s teacher as well as a source of entertainment. No doubt, YouTube has it all and it’s free – except for those of you who’ve signed up for the premium service. Take this chance to learn something new; hype on your favourite artists’ music videos or concerts; watch adorable videos of cute animals; take a glimpse of your favourite talk shows; laugh along to parodies; witness people take on challenges; try out dance tutorials; train along with workout videos; and so much more! Whatever visualising bingeing mood you’re in, you can find it on YouTube.

Facebook and Instagram Live

Musicians have taken this period of self-isolation to go Live on their Facebook and/or Instagram accounts, treating us to singing, playing instruments, and even DJ-ing. Head on over to these social media applications and be alerted whenever your favourite musician has scheduled a performance. Usually, they announce it on their posts or in their stories. It’s close enough for you to experience their live concerts in from your home – minus the big-budget stage, lighting, and people pushing you in the crowd.

The Social Distancing Festival

As an online artistic community celebrating and showcasing the works of many artists worldwide, the Social Distancing Festival is actually space for both artists and art enthusiasts to share their love and creativity, even from the comfort of your own bed. Witness a killer selection of live streams, photographs, paintings, dance, music renditions, and many more on socialdistancingfestival.com

Virtual Travels

Discover cultural treasures with intricate details and share it with your friends! Simply go on to the Google Cultural Institute at google.com/culturalinstitute/about/users/ and choose whichever artworks, historical sites, and stories you’d like to check out. This may or may not cure your longing of exploration and ticking off items on your bucket list during self-isolation on your sofa.

Operas, Plays, and Ballets

Not everyone is a fan of classical presentations. However, if it’s something that you’re into, London’s Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera, New York City’s Metropolitan Opera, and even Broadway shows are streaming online.

London’s Royal Opera House

New York City’s Metropolitan Opera

Vienna State Opera

Broadway: Amazon, iTunes, Youtube or Broadway HD(monthly or yearly subscriptions)