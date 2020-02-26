Top Interior Design Inspirations in 2020

The year 2020 has just begun and we are ready to welcome new changes. Have you made your resolutions? How would you change something in your life? Well, maybe you can opt for redecorating your home to give it a fresher vibe as a starting point

It is essential to update your home throughout the years, especially your bedroom since it’s one of the principal rooms in a home; where you can have a good night’s sleep as well as a place for relaxation. Repainting and changing the layout of your bedroom can affect the mood of the space too. According to research published by Perspectives on Psychological Science in 2015, people can boost their mental well-being by applying some simple interior design techniques to their homes. This trick is called the psychology of design and it aims to examine the actual characteristics and qualities that differentiate a “home” from a mere “place of residence,” to capture a healthier and more mindful ambience.

I have spoken to an experienced architect and interior designer from Solid and Liquid Studio Surabaya, Vincentia Lionny Herline Sutanto, S.T., IAI – more commonly known as Vivi – to discuss the upcoming trends of property and interior design for this year. “I think that modern living would be a fresh interior design idea for 2020 as it displays minimal decoration and clean lines,” Vivi asserted. Although other trends, such as tropical decor and futurism persist, people’s preferences still turn to modern living because it is everlasting yet simple.

Vivi also indicated that the American classic aesthetic has been a big star throughout the years. “It is quite surprising that there is actually a generation gap in different interior design styles,” Vivi added. For instance, Generation X, those between the ages of 35-50, would rather choose the American classic style as it displays a great comfort and evokes ideas of extravagant living. However, newlyweds or millennials, aged between 18-35, prefer the modern living style for their future homes, for its simplicity and modernity.

In terms of furniture choice, Vivi emphasised that it should be in accordance with the interior design style. She exemplified that usually, American classic goes with Scandinavian furnishings, where wood plays a significant role and it is easy to overhaul. However, some also break away from the ordinary by playing with customised furnishings to create a more homey feeling.

2020 Colour Trend: A Dark Mode

Dark colours play important roles in 2020 with Vivi suggesting that grey, black, dark brown, and wooden hues are the most favoured shades for this year. Although dark colours seem to look gloomy and rather frightening, they actually generate a feel of cosiness and warmth. “The dark colours can be used as a vibrant accent for home decoration to make it look more different and daring,” Vivi added. Again, age groups define the choice of colours. The younger generation tends to choose dark colours while the older generation often opts for the classic ones, such as white, light blue, or even wood colours.

As people have become more eco-conscious over the years, they have also become more aware of using more eco-friendly homewares. Vivi revealed that the use of wood is now being replaced by plastics for more sustainable living. “Although it may look artificial, plastics have a solid, almost unyielding surface which is more durable than wood because it is waterproof, has less mould, and most importantly, is termite-proof,” Vivi explains. There is also a popular trend this year where the use of high-pressure laminate (HPL), a direct descendant of lamination for the finishing of tables, cabinets, and kitchen sets becomes the new favourite. HPL is an environmentally-friendly technology that can be adhered to marble, granite, or even ceramics to make it sturdier.

In addition, the use of big windows with skylights will enhance energy efficiency as the air circulates through the house and the sunlight shines through the windows. Vivi explained that not only it will reduce the need for artificial lighting and cooling systems, but it will also provide a safe, comfortable, and lasting home as efficiently as possible.

Interior Design Advice: The Do’s and Don’ts Every Beginner Should Know

In order to make a small room look more spacious, Vivi recommends a few smart ideas. The first is to start decluttering your home. It is better to utilise hidden storage or multi-functional furniture. Subsequently, avoid using partitions to your home and opt for white or lighter colours as it will visually expand your space. Lastly, include mirrors in your space because the light bouncing around will make a room look bigger.

Vivi also suggests for people who want to build a home, it is primarily better to consult with an architect in order to match their desired design with the structure of the land and the climate of the place, as well as the position of the sun. The selection of materials is also important. For example, the use of a tiled roof in a tropical climate can lower the temperature of the home instead of concrete. By minding these aspects, a home can be expected to be more comfortable, healthy, and efficient.

The construction of the home can be done by a contractor with the supervision of an architect in order to avoid any false steps. When the construction process is halfway done, it is time for furniture shopping to fit in the design and the furniture, as well as for deciding the position of electricity plugs and pipes. Some people tend to purchase the furniture once the construction is done and it is actually a wrong move because somehow, the furniture and the interior design may not fit together well.

On top of that, interior design is about art and it represents the personality of the people living in the house. Therefore, it is fine to customise your own creations to influence your subconsciousness, and there are no rules on how