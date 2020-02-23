Top Grocery Shopping Hubs in Jakarta

Grocery shopping is either a horrendous errand or a therapeutic activity. It tends to get complicated when expatriates have just relocated to another country; they crave for their favourite snacks, beverages, and ingredients from their homeland.

Even Indonesians who have spent a portion of their lives overseas miss a special, sentimental food or beverage from their adopted home. Luckily, Jakarta has welcomed a few grocery stores which provide imported goods. Whether you lean on shopping the unconventional way through applications due to your busy life, or you enjoy taking the time out of your week to get your weekly groceries, we’ve got you covered with 10 of Jakarta’s top grocery shopping experiences – specifically set up to sell imported and localised basic necessities.

Conventional Grocery Shopping

GrandLucky

Any GrandLucky store you decide to shop at is huge. There is a great variety of products such as bakery items, imported snacks, fresh quality raw meats and produce, as well as home appliances as you walk down the many aisles of this supermarket. Mini-restaurants are set out right next to the checkout counters too. In SCBD, you can get your hands on the large, cheesy, famous GrandLucky pizza that shoppers and even non-shoppers queue up for.

Location: SCBD, Radio Dalam, Grand Paragon, and Cinere.

Instagram and Twitter: @GrandLuckyID

Kem Chicks

Since 1970, Kem Chicks has brought a supermarket lifestyle concept to the upper-middle class segment of Jakarta, by providing an extensive range of imported products. Available at Pacific Place and Kemang, shoppers can find the likes of American cereals, Arghan nan bread, Hoegaarden, Australian vegetables, and European cheese among cleaning tools and ready-to-eat food made by experienced chefs. Indonesian local products such as kerupuk (crackers) and kopi luwak (luwak coffee) are also provided. According to Kem Chick’s Director, Irama Badrianti, the demand from the upper-middle segment is not too low and not too high despite the upsurge in online shopping.

Location: Pacific Place and The Mansion at Kemang

Instagram: @kemchicks_pacificplace and @kemchicks_kemang

Ranch Market

Ranch Market offers products with premium quality and prioritises uniqueness with target customers among the upper and upper-middle classes. Synonymous with campaigning on healthy living, their slogan “It’s a Balanced Life” ensures customers will be well-informed about healthy, balanced food and lifestyle products. Daily necessities including fresh product like fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meat, as well as organic, gluten free, and dietary products are presented.

Location: South Quarter, La Maison, Lotte Ciputra World, Kemang, Oakwood, Darmawangsa, Pondok Indah, Grand Indonesia, and Pesanggrahan.

Instagram: @ranchmarket99id

Papaya

Find all your essential Japanese ingredients at this Japanese supermarket in Blok M. Vegetables uncommonly seen in other supermarkets such as Japanese radish, cucumber, and so on are available here. Chicken cutlets are formed into karaage bites, and then there are a variety of fish and beef. Make your own Japanese curry at home with one of the many curry mixes. People living in the fast lane need to try out the readymade side dishes, sushi, and bento at the Sozai section – you can ask to microwave the food first too.

Location: Jl. Melawai Raya No.28, Melawai, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @papaya_jakarta

The FoodHall

Shoppers can find The FoodHall across Jakarta’s prominent malls. The FoodHall is wonderful to get guaranteed, high quality local and imported fresh produces. You can even get plants to start your new plant hobby! It is considered by many consumer reviews on TripAdvisor as “one of the well-known and trusted grocery chains in Jakarta.”

Location: Senayan City, Plaza Senayan, Kelapa Gading Mall 1 and 3, Bellezza Shopping Arcade, and Grand Indonesia.

Instagram: @thefoodhall.id

Online Grocery Shopping

Club Sehat

There has been a rise in health-conscious people in Jakarta, expatriates and locals alike, who seek to have healthier options when they start cooking their own meals at home, and of course while dining out too. As a natural health food store, Club Sehat caters to the importance of health by not only selling products, but also by researching, analysing market trends, and selecting the highest quality products. Shoppers can either visit one of Club Sehat’s stores in North, Central, and South Jakarta, or simply input orders via the website to have the grocery items delivered home.

Location: Jl. Muara Karang No.64 / Jl. Cideng Barat No. 62B / Jl. Gunawarman No.51 / Jl. Terogong Raya No.36 (Express Store)

Instagram: @clubsehatstore

Happy Fresh

“Fresh groceries at your doorstep in the next hour” is Happy Fresh’s way to link online shoppers with their favourite conventional supermarkets across Jakarta such as Ranch Market, Lotte Mart, Food Hall, GrandLucky, Hero, etc. Are you feeling too tired to go for a grocery run to make spaghetti for dinner? Order via the application, Happy Fresh, or on its website, and then determine your desired delivery slot most suitable to you. Well-trained and experienced shoppers will pick up your ingredients and then send it to your home. Pay with cash or bill it to your credit card, and you’ll be set to cook that spaghetti.

Website/App: www.happyfresh.com / HappyFresh on Google Play and Appstore

Sayurbox

It is vital to fill at least 70 percent of our plates with vegetables. Sayurbox, a produce delivery online shopping experience, brings the concept of farm to table within 24 hours from partner farmers to the shoppers. Expect to get organic, hydroponic, pesticide-free, and chemical free produce. Delivery is done four times a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday to DKI Jakarta and South Tangerang. Besides providing reasonable prices, Sayurbox wishes to help local farmers in Indonesia to get a better income. Visit the website or download the application, then you can click “Start Shopping” and eventually click “Checkout” where you will choose your delivery date and time.

Website/App: www.sayurbox.com / Sayurbox on Google Play and Appstore

Instagram: @sayurbox

Hypermart

Now providing an online shopping experience where shoppers can pick up their already bought groceries at the nearest Hypermart store or delivered home, Hypermart has provided a wide selection of daily necessities since 2004. Indonesia’s consumer needs from their supermarket has increased, thus there are over 30,000 items at an affordable price and creative promotions are constantly catering to the public. In fact, inter-services for electronic products within a specific radius for its customers is also available.

Location: Thamrin City, Pejaten Village, Lippo Mall Kemang, and Gandaria City Mall.

Website: shop.hypermart.co.id

Bulk Shopping

The Bulk Store

Shopping in bulk is believed to be cheaper and more sustainable. Shop for cooking spices, soap, environmentally friendly household appliances, super foods, nuts, whole grains, black tea, salt, sugar, snacks, chocolates, essential oils, body scrubs, handicraft products, as well as household appliances at the Bulk Store – remember to bring your own containers since you will not be given your traditional plastic bags to store your chosen goods.

Location: Jl. KH Wahid Hasyim No. 47, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Instagram: @thebulkstorenco

Naked Inc

Do you want to be less wasteful? At Naked Inc, everything is made locally and is packaging-free, perfect for you to live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle. Shop for rice, cooking oil, pasta, spices, organic tempeh, nuts, artificial snacks for your dogs, artisan pasta, shirataki rice and noodles, coffee beans, dried flowers for tea, powder drinks, detergent, bar soaps, bamboo straws, menstrual cups, cassava garbage bags, and beeswax food wrappers among many products sold here. All items sold at the Naked Inc are environmentally friendly hence being beneficial and healthy to our bodies as well as the environment.

Location: COMO Park, Jl. Kemang Timur No. 998, Bangka, Jakarta Selatan

Instagram: @nakedincjkt