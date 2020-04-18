Top Deliveries in Jakarta and Bali

Getting bored with the same home-cooked meals? Or just purely running out of ideas for what to cook? Having your food delivered to your front door might ease you out while working from home.

Of course, sticking to your healthy diet is still a must during these times of physical distancing. Considering this, the selection of restaurants we’ve put together for you should be able to your needs!

JAKARTA

RIVA’s Healthy Menu and Help A Nurse

In times where social distancing is implemented everywhere, Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta is supporting the doctors and nurses who are risking their lives on a daily basis, fighting COVID-19 in the hospitals. RIVA’s Healthy Food to Your Home campaign, is a way to support these heroes through a meal donation programme. A full meal is given to RSAL Mintoharjo for every purchase of Rp200,000 or more.

Delivery of your food items can be done as soon as it’s ready or at time you choose. Simply give a call to 021 828 2000 or WhatsApp to +62 811 1612 115 or Instagram

MO Gourmet to Your Door

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has recently launched its latest food delivery service, MO Gourmet to Your Door, allows you to enjoy their signature delicacies in the comfort of your own home. Simply place the order through the WhatsApp number and complete the seamless transaction through bank transfer. Then, your orders will be delivered just as soon as it’s ready.

The culinary team has prepared four types of treats for you to enjoy with various menus and selections, including Mini Treats for single consumption, Nusantara Treats offering Indonesian delicacies, Oriental Treats offering Chinese cuisine, and Western Treats with western food options.

For more information and to place an order, please make contact through WhatsApp +62 815 8532 1202 or Instagram

Raffles to Go by Raffles

Experience the legendary Raffles dining experience with Raffles To Go. The culinary delights on offer include selections of Raffles classic dishes such as Wagyu beef slider, Raffles rice bowls, the delicious beef rendang bun, and the Arts Cafe signature: the Singapore chili crab bun. The local favourite is also on the menu, along with delectable dessert selections.

If you are up for an evening boost, Raffles Jakarta classic cocktails selections from The Writers Bar can be delivered to be enjoyed at home. Cherish the tradition and let the Golden Era of Cocktails be transported to the comfort of your own home.

Orders above Rp250,000 receive free delivery within the Jakarta area, up to 10km. Otherwise, a delivery fee of Rp25,000 nett applies. Place orders through +62 8155 888 by phone or WhatsApp.

Aston Priority Simatupang Hotel and Conference Centre

Aston Priority Simatupang is launching a new promotion called the “Bento delivery”, with a new price set at Rp35,000 nett per box.

Terms & conditions apply:

– Minimum order: Rp100.000 nett

– Free delivery radius max 3km.

– More than 3km will be charged 15.000/km.

– Maximum delivery distance 15km.

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact 021 7883 8777 or Direct Message the hotel.

Fresto Asia Restaurant

Frestro Asia Restaurant first introduced their free delivery programme for customers whose residence is no more than 10 kilometres from the restaurant’s location, in the Menteng area, and it’s valid for all menus with a minimum order of Rp150,000.

Promo offers include the Mentai Rice and Rice Bowl menus of Frestro Asia Restaurant by J-Kitchen. Mentai Rice is now sold at Rp35,000 and the free delivery service is available with a minimum purchase of three items. For rice bowl menus such as rice bowl asam manis, rice bowl sambel matah, rice bowl black pepper, and butter rice chicken teriyaki rice bowl, all are now priced at Rp25,000. With the free delivery service available with a minimum purchase of four items.

The free delivery programme is for all menus at the Frestro Asia Restaurant and is available every day from 10am-9pm.

For reservations, please contact 0811 814 15, and to order from the Mentai Rice menu promotions and Rice Bowl variants at the Frestro Asia Restaurant by J-Kitchen, please contact 0818 0609 7703.

Txoko Jakarta

Enjoy your favourite Basque country cuisine at home with your loved ones. Order directly to Txoko, then pick up your order or have it delivered to your doorstep free of charge. Contact +6221 27082215 or +62815 1106 8587 by WhatsApp for more information and orders, Instagram

Mamma Rosy

This popular Italian restaurant serves a variety of ready-made pastas that are available for delivery, such as gnocchi, ravioli, and tagliolini, with the options of sauces like pesto, ragu, and black truffle. Delivery of fresh pastas and sauces can be made via Mamma’s Delivery, Luxofood, and Happyfresh. Mamma Rosy’s temporary kitchen operation hours are at 12-9pm.For a full menu, you can order via GoFood or GrabFood or directly through here and Find us on Instagram

Sudestada

Sudestada To Go is now taking orders! Delivering the vibrant Argentinian and South American flavours fresh from their kitchen and straight to the doorsteps of their dear amigos.

Sudestada’s To Go Menu ranges from crowd favorites, including Argentinian-style pizza, empanadas, sliced Iberico ham with melted provoleta cheese, grilled matambre, and appetisers, to house specialties like rib eye, the glorious chuletón, and bone in rib steak.

No dining experience is complete without a good wine, so the bar is also delivering Sudestada Wine To Go with a wine-derful 25 percent off all wines; get the best Malbec and Mendoza varietals in the city to your home.

Sudestada To Go also offers the “Take Me Home” promotion; of a daily dose of irresistible offers for an eventful and delicious meal while you #StayHome. Delivery is free up to a 5km radius from Sudestada.

TAKE ME HOME DAILY OFFERS

Monday: Buy one get one free on all Argentinian-style pizzas

Tuesday: 25 percent off all sandwiches and wraps

Wednesday: Buy one empanada platter of six pieces, get two extra empanadas

Thursday: Buy one get one chuletón: buy 500g, get 1kg

Friday: 25 percent off grilled matambre

Saturday: Buy one get one T-bone steak: buy 500g, get 1kg

Sunday: Buy one get one T-bone: buy 500g, get 1kg

Open Daily from 10am-8pm.

For orders and to check availability, WhatsApp 0813 3126 5567 or order on Go Food @SudestadaToGo | #SudestadaToGo

www.sudestadagrill.com

The MAJ Senayan

Now you can have your favourite menu from The MAJ Senayan in the comfort of your own kitchen, be it bento selections from Takumi, pizza and pasta from Pizza Kayu Api, or Nasi Nusantara packages from The Terrace – all of these are offered at affordable prices or with exciting promotions.

To place your order or receive more information about the complete menu and other promotions, please contact +62 877-7551-4975. Find us on Instagram

BALI

The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, Nusa Dua

This multi-award-winning, beachfront resort has recently launched a new promotion. Enjoy the renowned Mulia dining experience at home. With delivery or pick-up options, there are over 50 selected menus items from Mulia Bali’s signature restaurants available. It features a variety of Asian and Western cuisines that are fit for all meals, including light snacks and full-course dinners. Minimum order values are applicable for the delivery service within a limited service area, while any order is available for pick-up by yourself or through online transportation services.

For further information and menus, please visit www.themulia.com or call +62 361 301 7777. Find us on Instagram

Red Carpet Champagne Bar

For over a decade, Red Carpet has been surprising people with delicious meals and fantastic drinks. Enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience from Red Carpet’s take-away menu with contemporary food plates combined with exclusive champagnes, exceptional wines, and Dutch food.

Their professional kitchen team prepares delicious food such as a selection of imported meats, market fresh seafood, and great vegetarian options. They also have a long tradition of the best Dutch food you can find on the island. Don’t forget to have a look at our wines and get your promo.

Dine-ins are 50 percent off during this coronavirus crisis, including drinks. The restaurant follows restrictions recommended by the World Health Organisation and more. Find out how we look after you, this way our guests can still enjoy the experience of good food, quality drinks, great music, and still stay safe!

Takeaway or delivery of food, wines, champagnes, and cocktails is 25 percent off.

Delivery service in Seminyak is available. Meanwhile, you can takeaway from the restaurant as well as order through Gojek or Grab.

Check out the take-away menu online at:

website /menu / Instagram or Whatsapp to 081337003634