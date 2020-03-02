Top 7 Largest Airports in Indonesia

Indonesia has plenty of airports that are modern and have sophisticated facilities to support their flight activities and maximise the comfort of aeroplane passengers. To increase their functionality, many airports in Indonesia have expanded and there are now some very large airports indeed. Size isn’t the only important factor with airports, the mere fact of their existence can have a profound effect on an area. Here are seven of the biggest airports in Indonesia.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Soekarno Hatta International Airport serves flights in and out of Jakarta. Its name was taken from figures who are very meaningful to the Indonesian people, namely Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta, the proclaimers of independence.

The airport is located in the city of Tangerang, Banten and began operations in 1986, replacing the Kemayoran Airport, which has already been torn down. With an area of ??2,137 hectares, there are three terminals at Soekarno-Hatta airport and many airlines fly out from here.

Kertajati Airport

Kertajati Airport, which was inaugurated on 24th May 24 2018, is the second largest airport in Indonesia after Soekarno-Hatta. Its size is almost equal to the existing airport in Jakarta, reaching 1,800 hectares.The airport is also commonly known as West Java International Airport and is located in Kertajati Majalengka. This airport was directed to be built to replace Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung.

Hang Nadim Airport

Hang Nadim Airport is an international standard airport located in Batu Besar Village, Nongsa District, Batam City, Riau Islands Province. The name of the airport is taken from a famous admiral from the Malacca Sultanate named Hang Nadim.

With an area of ??around 1,760 hectares, this airport is included in the list of the largest airports in Indonesia. What’s more impressive is that Hang Nadim Airport also has the longest runway in Indonesia with a length of 4,025 meters.

Kualanamu Airport

Kualanamu Airport is one of, if not the newest airport in Indonesia. The name of the airport derives from the city where it’s located: Kuala Namu, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra.

The area of ??this airport reaches 1,365 hectares so it is not surprising that Kualanamu is one of the largest airports in Indonesia. The airport has a runway that can be used for takeoff or landing by planes with wide bodies.

Minangkabau Airport

Minangkabau Airport is located in the city of Padang, West Sumatra. With an area of ??482 hectares, the Minangkabau airport continues to be developed in order to become a more extensive and magnificent airport. In addition, the Minangkabau airport is also equipped with a train transportation system, just like the ones at Soekarno-Hatta Airport and Kualanamu Airport. The train began operating on 21st May 2018.

Juanda Airport

Juanda Airport is located in the city of Surabaya with a runway that is 3,000 metres long and 45 metres wide. The exact location of this airport is in Betro, Sedati, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java, about 12 kilometres outside of Surabaya.

The airport is included in the list of largest airports in Indonesia with an area of ??477 hectares. The name comes from the name of the last prime minister Indonesia, named Djuanda Kartawidjaja.

Sultan Hasanuddin Airport

Sultan Hasanuddin Airport is located approximately 20 kilometres away from Makassar City. Formerly, the airport was dubbed Kadieng Airport and was built in in 1935. Now, Sultan Hasanuddin Airport is one of the busiest airports in Indonesia.

To take its spot in the list of Indonesia’s largest airports, it covers a total area of 381 hectares. Not only that, Sultan Hasanuddin airport is also one of the most famous airports in Indonesia.

Source: Tiket.com