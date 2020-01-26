Top 5 Dentists in the Jakarta Area

Are you having toothache? Or do you just want to beautify your teeth? Make sure you visit the best dental clinic to get maximum results.

There are several types of dental care that are often offered, namely a check-up which is a routine inspection at least every 6 months, cleaning, fillings and restoration, tooth extraction, dental braces, dentures, and orthodontic treatment. For those of you who live around the Jakarta area and are planning to find a dental practice for dental care or are having problems with your teeth, here are 5 clinics that you can check out.

Indo Dental Center

Founded in 2001, Indo Dental Center has evolved to be one of the most prominent dental clinics in Indonesia for excellent dental care as well as being a pioneer in the field of aesthetic dentistry, tackling complex, multi-disciplinary procedures. In addition, Indo Dental Center’s comprehensive expertise is supported by the latest dental technology including 3D imaging, dental lasers, and an in-house laboratory for computerised teeth-making based on each individual patients’ measurements. Indo Dental Center also provides personalised, one-stop, international standard dental care from a warm and caring team of expert specialists.

Serving a large clientele of Indonesian as well as foreign patients, Indo Dental Center is distinguished by its excellent standard of service and a proven track record in delivering good dental care, from basic procedures to complex reconstructions involving specialists from multiple disciplines.

Address:

Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No. 97, Jakarta, Indonesia P. +62 21 2751 3777 M. +62 812 8080 011 (WhatsApp)

Jl. Pluit Selatan Raya CBD Pluit Ruko B-2, Jakarta, Indonesia P. +62 21 6667 2712 M. +62 812 1818 6161 (WhatsApp)

Email: info@indodentalcenter.com

Website: Indodentalcenter.com

Neu Dentistry

One of the oft-recommended dental clinics in Jakarta is the Neu Dentistry. It serves patients, offering painless treatment in a relaxed and happy environment. Neu combines advanced technology, continuing education, and 100% commitment to service.

At Neu Premium Dentistry, the patients are treated carefully, using minimal trauma techniques. Also, it provides many features and a comfortable environment to create a calming effect for the patients.

Neu Premium Dentistry is the leader in the use of advance German dental technologies in Indonesia. Neu applies German dental clinic standards so as to provide the best service to patients.

Address:

-Panin Tower Senayan City 19th floor, Jl. Asia Afrika lot 19, Jakarta 10270 | phone: (62.21) 7278.2381 – 83 | fax: (62.21) 7278.2384 | sms: 081.772.6374

-Tokopedia Tower 36th floor unit D-E, Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 11, Jakarta 12940 | phone: (62.21) 2598.2626 – 27 | E: neucw2@neudentistry.com | sms: 0819.1872.6374

Website: neudentistry.com

Divine Dental

Divine Dental Clinic has a good reputation for its expertise, experience, and passion for excellence. It also has a group of specialist dentists each of whom has vast experience in their own area of expertise.

Patients are treated by dentists with qualifications and extensive practice in various well-known dental clinics. Divine Dental Clinic prioritises dentists who update their skill and knowledge with applied courses abroad and local, professional training.

Divine Dental Clinic also provide specialist equipment and updated technology that gives patients the best quality service. They also pay attention to international standards of sterilisation and hygiene.

Address: World Trade Center 2, LG Floor, Jendral Sudirman Kav.29, Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta, 12920, Indonesia

021 29522657

Email: info@divine-dental.com

Website: divine-dental.com

MP Clinic

MP Clinic provides the highest standards of dental health and skin care, combined with modern technology and is also supported by an experienced team of doctors, nurses, beauty therapists, and professional staff. Clinics under MP’s management always use branded, overseas products and medicines that are all clinically tested.

MP Clinic’s philosophy is to treat the patient like a family member and translate their wishes and concern into best results.

With its latest equipment, MP Clinic provides useful diagnostic information that helps all medical specialties to determine the most suitable treatment for each patient such as computerised radiology, panoramic imaging, dental CT scans, and dental x-rays.

Address:

AYANA MidPlaza Jakarta

Shopping Gallery R27-28 LG Floor

Phone: +6221-2514523

MP CLINIC PACIFIC PLACE

Pacific Place Mall B1 Floor Unit 15

Phone: +6221-57973410

MP CLINIC CIBIS NINE

CIBIS Business Park

Phone: +6221-30409438

MP CLINIC BSD CITY

Foresta Business Loft 3 Lot 21

Jl. BSD Raya Utama, BSD City

Phone: +6221-53192245

Website: mpclinicgroup.com

DW8

DW8 Dental Care is a dental clinic located in the south of Jakarta on the 2nd Floor of Dharmawangsa Squre City Walk. It’s designed with modern interiors and equipped with advanced dental equipment to deliver exceptional dental services to achieve everlasting smiles. Apart from offering a full range of dental services, the clinic is home to highly professional, licensed, and well trained dentists who will give you the focussed attention that you deserve and advice on dental treatment options that suits you best.

Sterilisation control is top priority, which is set up to provide a clean and disinfected environment for each patient, ensuring that all rooms and equipment are properly set up and sterilised daily and after each use. Initiatives taken for a clean and safe environment include filtered water, disposable items, hand hygiene adherence, correct disposal of general and infectious waste.

Address: Dharmawangsa Square City Walk

Jl. Dharmawangsa VI, Jakarta 12160

Phone: 021 – 727 88358 / 021 – 688 88648

Email: the-doctors@dw8dentalcare.net

Website: http://dw8dentalcare.com/