TOP 10 HOTELS IN SURABAYA

Nowadays, hotels are not just rooms to rest your tired head, it goes way beyond that. From posh restaurants to fully equipped gyms and 5-star spas, you can find many amenities that can satisfy your needs. These hotels are by far the most luxurious hotels in Surabaya.

JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya

JW Marriott Hotel is a sophisticated hotel with premium rooms and luxurious suites. It provides fine dining, a gym, and an outdoor pool. It has a modern aesthetic with hints of nature. Unlike many hotels, this one has the luxury of small stores located in various areas of the hotel. JW Marriott also caters an ‘all you can eat’ buffet which has different types of food from different parts of the world. This hotel is located on Jl. Embong Malang 85-89, East Surabaya.

Shangri-la

Shangri-la is one of the best hotels in Surabaya. It is a five-star hotel located on Jl. Mayjend Sungkono 120, Sawahan, Surabaya, and is near Ciputra World Mall. The hotel provides lots of facilities – three separate pools, a sauna room, spa facilities, and a tropical landscape. When you are in the pool area, you will feel like you’ve been transported to a tropical paradise resort. They also provide free WiFi and free wired internet. Shangri-la is always the right place to go to because of the familiar ambience it has with its branches all around the world.

Sheraton Hotel

Sheraton Hotel is known as an eco-friendly space. One of the facilities is a park for children to play in. The hotel’s location is highly convenient as it is directly connected to Tunjungan Plaza 5 and 6. As icing on the cake, this hotel offers numerous on-site recreational facilities such as a fitness centre, an outdoor pool, and four dining choices. Sheraton Surabaya Hotel is an ideal place to stay for families or even travellers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Surabaya.

Hotel Majapahit

Hotel Majapahit is a beautiful, white-washed, colonial-era hotel with a very rich history. The hotel was founded in 1910 and in 2014 Hotel Majapahit was officially recognised as a cultural heritage landmark by the Ministry of Education and Culture. Located in the heart of Surabaya, Majapahit Hotel has a lot to offer. Within walking distance, you can visit many destinations. It is a 3-minute walk to Tunjungan Plaza, a 12-minute walk to Monumen Kapal Selam, and there are many famous restaurants near the hotel. There is a free shuttle service to Grand City Mall for the hotel guests.

Hotel Bumi

Hotel Bumi City Resort is one of the best resorts in Indonesia. Entering the hotel, you will feel like you are in a natural, outdoor space filled with charming gardens that are surrounded by tall trees and waterways. Hotel Bumi will satisfy you with a culinary experience like no other. With three different cuisines available throughout the day, you will definitely not get hungry. Pasar Pagi (6 am-10 am) serves a buffet breakfast, Pasar Senggol (12 pm-3 pm) serves a buffet lunch, and Pasar Malem (6 pm-10 pm) serves buffet dinner. You will be spoilt for choice; from the Indonesian cuisine to the Chinese, Japanese, and Western cuisines. The menu selection is definitely wide and you will be bound to find something that suits your palate. This hotel is the perfect hotel for a family holiday or even just a relaxing business trip. The environment suits everyone perfectly and it will give you an experience of a lifetime.

Ciputra World Hotel Surabaya

Strategically located next to Ciputra World Mall, this hotel will give you a next-level experience. Ciputra Mall is one of the landmarks in Surabaya. The beautiful rooftop swimming pool offers a view of the mountains at sunrise. The hotel staff are accommodating and friendly. The hotel facilities are ready to meet your needs 24 hours a day. Given its location and facilities, it is certainly a good combination for you to stay in Ciputra World Hotel for business or leisure.

Four Points by Sheraton, Pakuwon Indah

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel offers you 5-star hotel accommodation with easy and direct access to Tunjungan Plaza Mall. Located in the centre of the city, this hotel certainly gives you the opportunity to conveniently explore the area. The hotel can even help you to arrange your tour of the city to take in the sights. It’s worth mentioning that the rooms and facilities at Four Points Hotel are maintained to their high quality and service. What are you waiting for? Have a great time during your stay at the Four Points Hotel.

Harris Hotel and Conventions

Harris Hotel and Conventions hotel is ready to welcome you with their extraordinary accommodation. Their tasty corner is ready to fulfil your watering mouth. The cuisines available ranges from Asian to Western food. Too cosy and lazy to leave your room? Go ahead and order room service. Besides that, Harris Hotel and Conventions has a unique “grab-and-go zone” which offers convenient food options while working or relaxing with a “serve-yourself” format. With speedy WiFi and power outlets everywhere, you can enjoy your meal and finish your work at the same time.

Grand Mercure Surabaya

Inspired by the Surabaya Mayor’s official residence, the newly built Grand Mercure Surabaya features a classic yet modern design. Grand Mercure Surabaya embraces local culture and tones with premium accommodation. From the gym to the spa, you can relax and enjoy your stay. This 5-star hotel with excellent facilities will accommodate your needs. You will never forget your experience at this hotel.

Oakwood Hotel and Residence Surabaya

Oakwood Hotel and Residence Surabaya offers a combination of hotel room types and serviced apartments that will facilitate travellers with both short and long stay needs. Located on Jl. Raya Kertajaya Indah 79, Oakwood Hotel and Residence Surabaya gives you a wide selection of spacious rooms with a comfortable and homey atmosphere, as well as elegant interior design. Their superior room and studio deluxe is equipped with a small kitchenette and laundry machine, while the one- and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with a bathtub and a spacious kitchen that will certainly make you want to stay there longer.

It’s Your Choice

Where you stay on your vacation or even a business trip can greatly affect how much you enjoy your time in Surabaya. That’s why choosing the right hotel that meets your needs in terms of facilities and location is fundamental. These 10 hotels are seriously among the top best hotels in Surabaya and we can’t wait to hear if you agree with us. Think about it: wouldn’t it be fun to spend your time with your partner or loved ones together with the remarkable service and luxury facilities?