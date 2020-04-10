Tik Tok Donates to Indonesia’s COVID-19 Task Force

The Indonesian COVID-19 Task Force has received a donation of Rp100billion from Chinese video sharing application, TikTok.

Task Force Chief, Doni Monardo said that the funds will be prioritised for medical personnel such as doctors, nurses, hospital employees, ambulance drivers, and other employees who are working to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

“We send our gratitude to TikTok, which has donated a great amount,” he said.

Head of Public Policy for TikTok Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, Donny Eryastha, has also expressed his appreciation for playing a role in handling the pandemic.

“We hope that our Rp100billion donation will be able to enlighten this situation, aid, as well as support the medical personnel,” Donny said.

TikTok is a digital platform which is committed to spreading accurate information to the public.

Source: Tempo

Image: Media Post