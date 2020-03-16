The US Began a Clinical Trial for the Coronavirus Vaccine

The United State has begun clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine as of today, 16th March to a limited amount of people. The trial is planned to be conducted at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The trial of the vaccine is funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH). The tests will be conducted on 45 healthy and young volunteers. They will be injected with different doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Associated Press stated that it will take one year to 18 months to validate potential trials of the corona vaccine.

“Even if in the early stages the tests are going well, it will take one year or one and a half years before the vaccine is really ready to use,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of NIH for infectious and allergic diseases, explained.

The vaccine is being developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. It’s claimed that the vaccine will not give any side effects, and volunteers will not be infected by any of the virus.

As the cases of coronavirus escalate internationally, there is still no cure or exact medicine to cure the virus. However, some studies have developed temporary vaccines such as injections to maintain the immune system that can help patients for one to two months. Chinese and South Korean scientists are still developing vaccines to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

Volunteers will talk about the process anonymously because the step has not been announced publicly.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: BBC